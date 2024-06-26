Full-field events will be the name of the game for the rest of the PGA Tour season, with the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic taking center stage this week at Detroit Golf Club. Visiting the Donald Ross design for the sixth time, players will look to embark on a sizzling summer stretch as the FedEx Cup Playoffs stand just six tournaments away.

Someone in need of a strong finish to his regular season is the man who raised the trophy last year, Rickie Fowler. The defending champion enters the week 91st in the FedEx Cup standings and in serious jeopardy of not only missing out on qualifying for next year's signature events, but the playoffs entirely. With only two top 20s to his name in 2024 — including one at last week's Travelers Championship — Fowler will need to find something in his game, and fast.

A couple of players who have found something in their games are youngsters Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia. The pair of 22-years-old are putting their energy levels to the test having not taken a week off in two months. Both Kim and Bhatia were featured in the final group in the final round in Cromwell, Connecticut, and will look to keep the momentum rolling in Detroit.

Cameron Young may have founds his form at TPC River Highlands as well with a historic 59 on Saturday that propelled him inside the top 10 by week's end. A runner-up finisher at this course before, the former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year still searches for his first career victory.

His fellow Demon Deacon, Will Zalatoris, is without a top-40 finish since the Masters in early April and aims to discover his early season quality, while Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell round out the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio