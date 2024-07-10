With the Open Championship a week away, PGA Tour golfers have the chance to adjust to the time difference and fight off jet lag while aiding their position in the FedEx Cup standings and competing for a $9 million purse at the 2024 Scottish Open before the final major of the year. The Scottish Open 2024 begins on Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, with the first tee times coming at 2 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy is the defending Scottish Open champion.
McIlroy is the 13-2 favorite in the 2024 Scottish Open odds, followed by Xander Schauffele (15-2) and Collin Morikawa (12-1). This will be McIlroy's first tournament since his last missed putts cost him the 2023 U.S. Open, so is he worth including at this price, or are you better off going with a longshot? Before locking in your 2024 Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now with the 2024 Scottish Open field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2024 Scottish Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Scottish Open 2024: Hovland, the reigning FedEx Cup champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Hovland has managed to secure just one top-10 finish this season, a T-3 showing at the PGA Championship in May.
Hovland's struggles can be directly attributed to his inability to score. Despite ranking inside the top 10 in strokes gained: off the tee (0.671) and putting average (1.712), Hovland has a scoring average of 70.38 this season, which ranks 107th on the PGA Tour. He's also finished T-25 or worse in each of his last two starts at the Scottish Open, which doesn't bode well for Hovland's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Thomas has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 31-year-old finished T-5 at the Travelers Championship for his second top-five result over his last eight tournaments. After a dismal 2023 PGA season he'd certainly like to forget about, Thomas is showing a resemblance to the 15-time PGA Tour winner this year.
Thomas' scrambling and second shots have gotten him out of some tough situations this year, whereas last year a rough first shot often compounded into a truly disappointing hole. He is ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: Approach to Green (compared to 39th last year) and 10th in scrambling from the rough (compared to 99th last year). Thomas is 12th in birdie average, a significant improvement from finishing 46th in birdie average last year, and at 35-1 odds, the model likes Thomas' odds of becoming a 16-time PGA Tour winner. See who else to back here.
How to make 2024 Scottish Open picks
The model is targeting five other golfers in listed at 35-1 or higher in outright bets, including one massive triple-digit longshot. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2024 Scottish Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Scottish Open 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Scottish Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and all three majors this year.
2024 Scottish Open odds, top contenders
Get full 2024 Scottish Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Rory McIlroy +700
Xander Schauffele +800
Collin Morikawa +1200
Ludvig Åberg +1400
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Min Woo Lee +2500
Tom Kim +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Justin Thomas +3500
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Corey Conners +4500
Sungjae Im +4500
Wyndham Clark +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Byeong Hun An +5500
Brian Harman +5500
Max Homa +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Davis Thompson +6500
Si Woo Kim +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Adam Scott +8000
Thomas Detry +8000
Tom Hoge +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Will Zalatoris +9000
Ryan Fox +9000
Billy Horschel +9000
Nicolai Højgaard +9000
Tom Mckibbin +9000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +11000
Harris English +11000
Jordan Smith +11000
Ewen Ferguson +11000
Victor Perez +12000
Rickie Fowler +12000
Matthieu Pavon +12000
Matt Wallace +12000
Adam Hadwin +12000
Keita Nakajima +12000
Kurt Kitayama +12000
Bernd Wiesberger +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Justin Rose +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Taylor Moore +15000