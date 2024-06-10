The year's third major has arrived, with the 2024 U.S. Open beginning on Thursday from Pinehurst No. 2. We're approaching a decade since Rory McIlroy's last major win, but many 2024 U.S. Open fantasy golf lineups will feature the Irishman considering his history at this event. McIlroy has top-10s in his last five starts, including a runner-up to Wyndham Clark last year. McIlroy is one of a trio of golfers at +1000 in the latest 2024 U.S. Open odds alongside Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.

They are all looking up to the incomparable Scottie Scheffler (+275). However, while Scheffler has won five of his last eight starts on tour, he has just one victory over his last nine major appearances. Considering his short golf odds, should you fade him in your 2024 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks? Before making any 2024 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks, you have to see the U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

For the U.S. Open 2024, Cohen is backing a 60-1 shot in Keegan Bradley among his top 10 in the 2024 U.S. Open fantasy golf rankings. The 2011 PGA Champion last had a top-10 at a major at this event in 2022. It was his second top-10 at the U.S. Open, following a fourth-place finish in 2014. That placement is notable because it came the last time that Pinehurst No. 2 hosted the major. Bradley was one of just three golfers in the 156-player field to card three rounds below par for the tournament.

This year, Bradley enters the 2024 U.S. Open in with his best form, recording three top 25s over his last four events. That includes a second-place finish last month at the Charles Schwab, which is Bradley's second runner-up this year. Bradley's game is well-suited for Pinehurst as he ranks among the top 12 on tour in both total driving (94) and total driving efficiency (18), so he should have a field day on the eight holes that play over 450 yards. With his course history and recent success on tour, Bradley shouldn't be overlooked with U.S. Open 2024 fantasy golf picks.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion. Things haven't gone too well for Rahm since he left the PGA Tour in Dec. 2023. He enters the 2024 U.S. Open off his first missed cut at a major since 2019, as he failed to make the weekend at this year's PGA Championship, and he also had a career-worst Masters finish earlier this year, finishing in 45th place. Rahm also withdrew from his event in the week prior to heading to Pinehurst, so he's unlikely to be playing at 100% due to a foot injury.

"The 2021 U.S. Open winner at Torrey Pines has top-25 finishes in six of his eight Opens, so it's conceivable to see him play well this week," Cohen told SportsLine. "But at these odds with how he's fared against the two most competitive fields he's seen this year, I just can't see the value in playing Rahm as an outright at Pinehurst."

Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 U.S. Open fantasy golf picks, including a staggering 130-1 longshot whose recent U.S. Open record is labeled as "phenomenal."

