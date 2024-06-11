After withdrawing from last week's LIV Golf Houston with a foot injury, Jon Rahm remains at less than 100% ahead of this week's U.S. Open. Dealing with what he called a lesion turned infection between his fourth and fifth toes on his left foot, the 2021 champion wore a flip flop into the press center and has yet to take to the golf course for a practice round this week as the third major of the year draws near.

"We've been trying to figure it out because I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin," Rahm said. "If I were to show you, it's a little low in between my pinky toe and the next toe. I don't know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. On the Saturday round, Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, and by my second hole, I was in pain already.

"The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there's still swelling and there's still pain. There's a reason I walked out here in a shoe and a flip-flop, trying to keep the area dry and trying to get that to heal as soon as possible. But I can only do what I can do. The human body can only work so fast."

Rahm has experienced a solid first season on the LIV Golf tour with seven top 10s in eight tournaments. While he has racked up high finishes on the 54-hole circuit, the two-time major champion has fallen flat across the first two majors of the season. Finishing T45 in his Masters defense, Rahm disappointed at last month's PGA Championship and missed the weekend entirely.

The Spaniard's early exit put an end to the longest active made-cut streak in majors at 18 as he did not earn a weekend tee time for the first time since the 2019 PGA Championship. If there's a championship for Rahm to turn things around, even while dealing with a foot injury, one would have to imagine it is the U.S. Open where he has not only won but finished inside the top 25 in the last five playings.

"Oh, it's a concern," Rahm said. "It's doing better. It's doing better. But definitely still in pain."