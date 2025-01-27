World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his first appearance of the year when he competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am beginning on Thursday. Scheffler tied for sixth in this event last year, which was his first career appearance in the tournament. He is the 4-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (11-1), Collin Morikawa (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1). Defending champion Wyndham Clark is a 45-1 longshot to defend his title at the second Signature Event of the season.

Other 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am contenders include Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (25-1). Which golfers should you include in your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets? Before making any 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, you need to see the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express two weeks ago. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks

McDonald loves the value of Keegan Bradley at +5000 (risk $100 to win $5,000) this week. The American is off to a hot start in 2025, cracking the top 15 in each of his first three tournaments. He finished T-15 in The Sentry and the Farmers Insurance Open to go along with a T-6 finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Bradley ranks inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and par 4 scoring average this season, which sets him up for success in this event. He played at Pebble Beach last season for the first time since 2011, finishing T-11 at 11-under par. Bradley won the BMW Championship at the end of last season and has picked up where he left off, making him a valuable longshot option this week.

"We can't quit now. After betting on Bradley at the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open, he did not do anything for us to jump off the ship at Pebble Beach. Collecting three straight top-15 finishes to begin his year, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain has the entirety of his game in good order," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 90-1. This golfer's "improved iron play will allow him to take care of scoring chances." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 90-1? Check out the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, all from the expert who gave out Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the 2025 American Express.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field

See the full AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +1100

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Sungjae Im +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Jason Day +4000

Viktor Hovland +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Will Zalatoris +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Jordan Spieth +4500

Keegan Bradley +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Tom Kim +5500

Rasmus Hojgaard +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Tony Finau +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Sahith Theegala +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Max Homa +7000

Harris English +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Max Greyserman +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

J.J. Spaun +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Denny Mccarthy +8000

Keith Mitchell +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Harry Hall +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Cameron Young +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Min Woo Lee +10000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Samuel Stevens +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Taylor Moore +17000

Justin Rose +17000

Jhonattan Vegas +17000

Nicolas Echavarria +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Lucas Glover +20000

Doug Ghim +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Seamus Power +20000