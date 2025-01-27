World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his first appearance of the year when he competes in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am beginning on Thursday. Scheffler tied for sixth in this event last year, which was his first career appearance in the tournament. He is the 4-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (11-1), Collin Morikawa (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1). Defending champion Wyndham Clark is a 45-1 longshot to defend his title at the second Signature Event of the season.
Other 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am contenders include Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (25-1). Which golfers should you include in your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets? Before making any 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, you need to see the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express two weeks ago. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.
Top 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks
McDonald loves the value of Keegan Bradley at +5000 (risk $100 to win $5,000) this week. The American is off to a hot start in 2025, cracking the top 15 in each of his first three tournaments. He finished T-15 in The Sentry and the Farmers Insurance Open to go along with a T-6 finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Bradley ranks inside the top 20 on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and par 4 scoring average this season, which sets him up for success in this event. He played at Pebble Beach last season for the first time since 2011, finishing T-11 at 11-under par. Bradley won the BMW Championship at the end of last season and has picked up where he left off, making him a valuable longshot option this week.
"We can't quit now. After betting on Bradley at the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open, he did not do anything for us to jump off the ship at Pebble Beach. Collecting three straight top-15 finishes to begin his year, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain has the entirety of his game in good order," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf picks
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +1100
Justin Thomas +1400
Collin Morikawa +1400
Ludvig Aberg +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Sungjae Im +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Jason Day +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Will Zalatoris +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Keegan Bradley +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Taylor Pendrith +5000
Tom Kim +5500
Rasmus Hojgaard +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Sahith Theegala +6500
Beau Hossler +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Max Homa +7000
Harris English +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Thomas Detry +7500
Nick Taylor +7500
J.J. Spaun +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Matt Fitzpatrick +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny Mccarthy +8000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Tom Hoge +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Harry Hall +9000
J.T. Poston +9000
Cameron Davis +9000
Cameron Young +10000
Nick Dunlap +10000
Min Woo Lee +10000
Rickie Fowler +11000
Samuel Stevens +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Andrew Novak +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Gary Woodland +12000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Taylor Moore +17000
Justin Rose +17000
Jhonattan Vegas +17000
Nicolas Echavarria +17000
Brian Harman +17000
Lucas Glover +20000
Doug Ghim +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Seamus Power +20000