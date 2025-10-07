There are just five PGA Tour events left this year, starting with the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. It tees off on Thursday from Yokohama Country Club in Japan, with many of the tour's best players being joined by those from the Japan Golf Tour. Unlike many other FedEx Cup Fall events, the Baycurrent Classic 2025 field is stacked with big names like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama.

It is Schauffele who tops the 2025 Baycurrent Classic odds board at +1000. Both Morikawa (+1600) and Matsuyama (+1800) are past winners of this tournament, while Clark is a +3500 golf longshot, as is Max Homa. Nico Echavarria, who won this event last year, is a massive PGA longshot and comes in at +8000 to utilize in Baycurrent Classic bets. Before locking in any 2025 Baycurrent Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

Now that the 2025 Baycurrent Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2025 Baycurrent Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic: Kurt Kitayama (+2000), who is one of the favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. While Kitayama has strong iron play and excels in both the long game and short game, it's often his first and last shots which are a bit off. He ranks 123rd in driving accuracy percentage and 141st in strokes gained: putting. What he does in between those strokes can only do so much when there are struggles with both the driver and putter.

Arguably the closest course comp to Yokohama Country Club is Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Both courses were remodeled by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw and have similar bunkering, and Kitayama struggled in his lone start at Pinehurst. That course hosted the 2024 U.S. Open, and Kitayama missed the cut and shot 7-over-par over his two rounds. His lack of precision off the tee will be magnified at a course like this which is a big reason why the model sees better options with PGA bets.

Another one of the model's surprising Baycurrent Classic picks: Min Woo Lee (+3000) makes a strong run at the title. He had a top-25 at that U.S. Open at Pinehurst and has posted strong recent results on the DP World Tour. Lee had a fifth-place finish, which followed an 11th-place finish, in a pair of September events in Europe, and he notched his first PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Lee is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday at the Baycurrent Classic.

At 7,315 yards, Yokohama Country Club is middle-of-the-pack when it comes to length of 2025 PGA Tour courses. So, someone like Lee, who ranks 15th on tour in driving distance should be able to take advantage of his length off the tee and put himself into advantageous second shots. Few players are better with their short game as the Australian is 13th in strokes gained: around-the-green. Add in that he ranks among the top quartile of golfers in both overall putting average and putts per round, and he's someone who can make a run up the leaderboard in Japan.

How to make 2025 Baycurrent Classic picks

The model is also targeting one other golfer with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

2025 Baycurrent Classic odds, favorites

2025 Baycurrent Classic odds, favorites

2025 Baycurrent Classic odds, favorites

Xander Schauffele +1000

Collin Morikawa +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Alex Noren +2200

Chris Gotterup +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Si Woo Kim +2200

Rasmus Højgaard +2200

Kevin Yu +2700

Michael Thorbjornsen +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Wyndham Clark +3500

Max Homa +4000

Michael Kim +4000

Garrick Higgo +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Emiliano Grillo +4500

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Matt Wallace +5000

Vince Whaley +5000

Rico Hoey +5000

Max Greyserman +5500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sam Stevens +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

Matt McCarty +6000

Bud Cauley +6000

Mac Meissner +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Mark Hubbard +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Lee Hodges +6500

Matti Schmid +6500

Ryan Gerard +6500

Taylor Moore +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Kevin Roy +7000

Austin Eckroat +7000

Alex Smalley +7000

Ryo Hisatsune +7000

Sami Valimaki +7500

William Mouw +7500

Takumi Kanaya +7500

Andrew Putnam +8000

Nico Echavarria +8000

Keita Nakajima +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Davis Riley +12500

Taiga Semikawa +12500

Isaiah Salinda +12500

Danny Walker +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

David Lipsky +17500

Karl Vilips +20000

Kazuki Higa +22500

Joe Highsmith +30000

Mikumu Horikawa +30000

Ren Yonezawa +30000

Kota Kaneko +35000

Tatsunori Shogenji +40000

Ryo Ishikawa +40000

Riki Kawamoto +40000

Brian Campbell +60000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Naoto Nakanishi +100000

Taiga Kobayashi +100000

Satoshi Kodaira +100000

Kaito Onishi +100000

Takanori Konishi +100000