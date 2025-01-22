The PGA Tour will experience a quick turnaround this week as the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open starts on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday in order to set the stage for the NFL Playoffs. Once again traveling to La Jolla, California, and stepping foot on Torrey Pines, players will be presented with a far different test than they have experienced the first three weeks of the season.

Often one of the most difficult tournament stops all year, Torrey Pines will welcome players such as Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Both Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are surprising omissions as the world No. 2 will not be playing in his hometown event for the first time since 2015 due to an upper-body injury. Morikawa withdrew without reason provided.

In their place, fellow California natives Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy and Akshay Bhatia will attempt to lay claim to a trophy in their home state. PGA Tour sophomore Max Greyserman aims to keep his good play rolling alongside the likes of Jason Day, Shane Lowry and amateur Luke Clanton, who tees it up for the second time on the PGA Tour this season.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Wednesday

Round starts: 11:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Thursday

Round starts: 11:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Friday

Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-5 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 5-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 4-8 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio