Not only will players vie for fewer membership opportunities on the PGA Tour in 2025, they will do so with one less tournament at their disposal. The PGA Tour announced its 2025 FedEx Cup Fall schedule Tuesday highlighted by a move from an eight-tournament slate to seven as members will again jostle for playing privileges ahead of the 2026 season.

The seven-tournament schedule matches the total from the inaugural FedEx Cup Fall schedule in 2023, but it will be without a longtime event on the PGA Tour. Formerly known as the Shriners Children's Open, the PGA Tour's annual stop in Las Vegas is no more as the Tour will go without a tournament in Sin City for the first time since 1982.

In its place are a number of the usual tournaments as the FedEx Cup Fall will once again kick off in early September at the Procore Championship. A two-week break from PGA Tour action will cede the spotlight to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black from Sept. 26-28.

The PGA Tour returns the next week for the Sanderson Farms Championship before making its annual trip across the Pacific Ocean to Japan. As opposed to previous stops in Japan, the PGA Tour will travel to Yokohama Country Club as it welcomes a new tournament sponsor for the Baycurrent Championship.

A week off will allow players to get their internal clocks in order ahead of the second edition of the Black Desert Championship. More time off follows the PGA Tour's new tournament in Utah and sets up a sprint to the finish line with three straight weeks of action at the World Wide Technology Championship, Bermuda Championship and the season finale at the RSM Classic.

2025 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule

Dates Tournament Golf Course Location Sept. 8-14 Procore Championship Silverado Resort (North Course) Napa, Calif. Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Oct. 6-12 Baycurrent Championship Yokohama Country Club Yokohama, Japan Oct. 20-26 Black Desert Championship Black Desert Resort Ivins, Utah Nov. 3-9 World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante Los Cabos, Mex. Nov. 10-16 Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course Southhampton, Ber. Nov. 17-23 RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Ga.



Unlike like the prior two editions of the FedEx Cup Fall, the 2025 iteration will see players attempt to climb inside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup in order to maintain full-time playing privileges for 2026. Those who finish between Nos. 101-125 will receive conditional status.

While players who qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs (top 70) are exempt for the 2026 season, players ranked Nos. 51-60 will still compete in the fall to earn invitations into the first two signature events via the Aon Next 10. Those who qualify for the BMW Championship (top 50) are exempt for the following season's signature events.

Players who win in the FedEx Cup Fall will receive the same benefits as those who win during the PGA Tour's regular season. Eligibility into major championships, a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a chance to start the regular season in Kapalua at The Sentry are all given to tournament winners.