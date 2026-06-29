2026 John Deere Classic odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 17 majors

The focus of the top players on the PGA Tour is shifting to Europe as the Open Championship approaches, but there's one more standard event stateside as the 2026 John Deere Classic tees off on Thursday at at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Scottie Scheffler, who fell in a playoff against Victor Hovland on Monday morning in the Travelers Championship, isn't in the 2026 John Deere Classic field, opening up competition this week.
The latest 2026 John Deere Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup as the co-favorites at +1500 (risk $100 to win $1,500). Other notable names in the field include Keith Mitchell (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+3300) and Rickie Fowler (+3500). Before locking in any 2026 John Deere Classic picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 John Deere Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 John Deere Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 John Deere Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2026: Griffin, who is one of the co-favorites at +1500, stumbles and finishes well outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in John Deere Classic best bets. He's one of the hotter players in the filed with four top-10 finishes in the past two months, including a pair of top-3 showings. He's coming off a missed cut in this event last year, however, so the model doesn't recommend backing him at this premium. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Pierceson Coody is a top contender on the projected leaderboard despite going off at +3300. The 26-year-old had a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season, and piled up top-25 finishes throughout the spring, including one at the U.S. Open. He did miss the cut in this event last year after firing a 79 in the first round. His other five rounds at TPC Deere Run have all been 70 or lower, so the model is confident that he will contend this week. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 John Deere Classic picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 John Deere Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 John Deere Clasic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 John Deere Classic odds, favorites
Get full 2026 John Deere Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Ben Griffin +1500
Chris Gotterup +1500
Keith Mitchell +2000
Jackson Koivun +2200
Keegan Bradley +2200
J.T. Poston +2200
Eric Cole +2700
Jacob Bridgeman +3000
Pierceson Coody +3300
Jordan Spieth +3300
Tom Kim +3300
Michael Thorbjornsen +3300
Rickie Fowler +3500
Matt Wallace +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Doug Ghim +4000
Michael Brennan +4000
Denny McCarthy +4500
Ryo Hisatsune +4500
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Max Greyserman +4500
Mac Meissner +5000
Richard Hoey +5000
Michael Kim +5000
Blades Brown +5000
Taylor Pendrith +5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
Jackson Suber +5500
Daniel Berger +5500
Max Homa +5500
Aldrich Potgieter +5500
Tony Finau +5500
Emiliano Grillo +6500
Andrew Novak +6500
Johnny Keefer +6500
Haotong Li +7000
Nico Echavarria +7000
Kevin Yu +7000
Taylor Moore +7000
Max McGreevy +8000
Zach Bauchou +8000
Beau Hossler +8000
Thorbjørn Olesen +8000
Steven Fisk +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Ben Kohles +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Zecheng Dou +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Keita Nakajima +10000
Garrick Higgo +10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000
Carson Young +10000
Austin Smotherman +10000
William Mouw +10000
Matt Kuchar +12500
A.J. Ewart +12500
Austin Eckroat +12500
Neal Shipley +12500
Patrick Fishburn +12500
Patrick Rodgers +12500
Hayden Springer +12500
S.Y. Noh +12500
Chad Ramey +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Zac Blair +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Luke Clanton +15000
Chan Kim +15000
Adam Svensson +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Brian Campbell +17500
Erik van Rooyen +17500
Kris Ventura +17500
Preston Stout +17500
Lucas Glover +17500
Takumi Kanaya +17500
Adam Hadwin +17500
Jimmy Stanger +17500
Chandler Blanchet +17500
Zach Johnson +17500
Vince Whaley +17500
Mark Hubbard +17500
Lanto Griffin +22500
Nick Dunlap +25000
David Lipsky +25000
Brice Garnett +25000
David Skinns +35000
Pontus Nyholm +35000
Joel Dahmen +35000
John VanDerLaan +35000
Trace Crowe +35000
Fabián Gómez +35000
Kevin Streelman +50000
Christo Lamprecht +50000
Dylan Frittelli +50000
Adam Schenk +50000
Harry Higgs +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Kensei Hirata +50000
Alejandro Tosti +50000
Danny Walker +50000
Ben Silverman +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Chandler Phillips +50000
Dylan Wu +50000
Nicholas Lindheim +75000
Paul Peterson +75000
Jeffrey Kang +75000
Luke List +75000
Davis Riley +75000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Nick Hardy +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Jonathan Byrd +100000
Troy Merritt +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Aaron Wise +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Davis Chatfield +100000
Martin Laird +100000
Robert Streb +100000
Ben Martin +100000
Jeremy Paul +100000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Tyler Duncan +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Darin Fisher +100000