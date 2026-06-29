2026 John Deere Classic odds, picks, field: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 17 majors

The focus of the top players on the PGA Tour is shifting to Europe as the Open Championship approaches, but there's one more standard event stateside as the 2026 John Deere Classic tees off on Thursday at at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Scottie Scheffler, who fell in a playoff against Victor Hovland on Monday morning in the Travelers Championship, isn't in the 2026 John Deere Classic field, opening up competition this week.

The latest 2026 John Deere Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup as the co-favorites at +1500 (risk $100 to win $1,500). Other notable names in the field include Keith Mitchell (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+3300) and Rickie Fowler (+3500). Before locking in any 2026 John Deere Classic picks, PGA DFS lineups or One & Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 John Deere Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 John Deere Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 John Deere Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2026: Griffin, who is one of the co-favorites at +1500, stumbles and finishes well outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in John Deere Classic best bets. He's one of the hotter players in the filed with four top-10 finishes in the past two months, including a pair of top-3 showings. He's coming off a missed cut in this event last year, however, so the model doesn't recommend backing him at this premium. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Pierceson Coody is a top contender on the projected leaderboard despite going off at +3300. The 26-year-old had a T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this season, and piled up top-25 finishes throughout the spring, including one at the U.S. Open. He did miss the cut in this event last year after firing a 79 in the first round. His other five rounds at TPC Deere Run have all been 70 or lower, so the model is confident that he will contend this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 John Deere Classic picks

The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 35-1. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 John Deere Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 John Deere Clasic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 John Deere Classic odds, favorites

Get full 2026 John Deere Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Ben Griffin +1500

Chris Gotterup +1500

Keith Mitchell +2000

Jackson Koivun +2200

Keegan Bradley +2200

J.T. Poston +2200

Eric Cole +2700

Jacob Bridgeman +3000

Pierceson Coody +3300

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Michael Thorbjornsen +3300

Rickie Fowler +3500

Matt Wallace +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Doug Ghim +4000

Michael Brennan +4000

Denny McCarthy +4500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Max Greyserman +4500

Mac Meissner +5000

Richard Hoey +5000

Michael Kim +5000

Blades Brown +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Jackson Suber +5500

Daniel Berger +5500

Max Homa +5500

Aldrich Potgieter +5500

Tony Finau +5500

Emiliano Grillo +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Johnny Keefer +6500

Haotong Li +7000

Nico Echavarria +7000

Kevin Yu +7000

Taylor Moore +7000

Max McGreevy +8000

Zach Bauchou +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Thorbjørn Olesen +8000

Steven Fisk +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Ben Kohles +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Zecheng Dou +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Carson Young +10000

Austin Smotherman +10000

William Mouw +10000

Matt Kuchar +12500

A.J. Ewart +12500

Austin Eckroat +12500

Neal Shipley +12500

Patrick Fishburn +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Hayden Springer +12500

S.Y. Noh +12500

Chad Ramey +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Zac Blair +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Luke Clanton +15000

Chan Kim +15000

Adam Svensson +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Brian Campbell +17500

Erik van Rooyen +17500

Kris Ventura +17500

Preston Stout +17500

Lucas Glover +17500

Takumi Kanaya +17500

Adam Hadwin +17500

Jimmy Stanger +17500

Chandler Blanchet +17500

Zach Johnson +17500

Vince Whaley +17500

Mark Hubbard +17500

Lanto Griffin +22500

Nick Dunlap +25000

David Lipsky +25000

Brice Garnett +25000

David Skinns +35000

Pontus Nyholm +35000

Joel Dahmen +35000

John VanDerLaan +35000

Trace Crowe +35000

Fabián Gómez +35000

Kevin Streelman +50000

Christo Lamprecht +50000

Dylan Frittelli +50000

Adam Schenk +50000

Harry Higgs +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Kensei Hirata +50000

Alejandro Tosti +50000

Danny Walker +50000

Ben Silverman +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Chandler Phillips +50000

Dylan Wu +50000

Nicholas Lindheim +75000

Paul Peterson +75000

Jeffrey Kang +75000

Luke List +75000

Davis Riley +75000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Nick Hardy +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Jonathan Byrd +100000

Troy Merritt +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Aaron Wise +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Davis Chatfield +100000

Martin Laird +100000

Robert Streb +100000

Ben Martin +100000

Jeremy Paul +100000

Gordon Sargent +100000

Tyler Duncan +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Darin Fisher +100000