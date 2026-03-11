2026 Masters odds, picks, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 Masters 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks for Augusta National
A trio of golfers can complete the third leg of the career grand slam with a victory at the 2026 Masters. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka have won two of the other majors entering the Masters 2026. This extra incentive could up the interest in backing any of the three with PGA bets come Thursday, April 9 at Augusta National.
The latest 2026 Masters odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) with McIlroy at +700. They're the only players with single-digit Masters odds, but other 2026 Masters contenders include Bryson DeChambeau (+1400), as he seeks his first Augusta win, Jon Rahm (+1600) and Schauffele (+1900). Tiger Woods, who hasn't ruled himself out of competing, is a +25000 longshot. Before locking in any 2026 Masters picks, making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, or entering any 2026 Masters one-and-done picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
2026 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2026: Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner and one of the favorites at +1900, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's had a rough start to the 2026 PGA Tour, as he missed the cut in his first event before placing 41st in his second. A big reason for Schauffele's struggles lies on the green, where he ranks 76th in total putting after being third in 2024, when he won his two majors. When you factor in that Schauffele also has more missed cuts than top-fives over his last four trips to Augusta, he's one to steer clear of with 2026 Masters bets, considering his short PGA odds. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on Collin Morikawa, even though he's a huge longshot at +3000. He already has a PGA Championship and Open Championship on his resume, but Morikawa has been more consistent at the Masters than any other major. At no major does he have more top-fives (two), top 10s (three) or top 25s (five) than at Augusta National, which includes top-15 finishes in each of the last four years. The seven-time PGA Tour winner also enters in playing his best in years, as he prevailed at Pebble Beach in mid-February, ending a 45-start winless drought and then followed that up with a seventh place at the Genesis. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 Masters picks
2026 Masters odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
