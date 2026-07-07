2026 Scottish Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour heads across the pond for two weeks, beginning with the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, with the Open Championship following next week. Virtually every top player is teeing it up this week, with Scottie Scheffler listed as the favorite in the 2026 Scottish Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +550, followed by Rory McIlroy at +1000, Jon Rahm at +1500 and Xander Schauffele at +2000.
Chris Gotterup won this event last year and won last week's John Deere Classic, and he's at +2700 on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in any 2026 Scottish Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 Scottish Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Scottish Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Scottish Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Scottish Open 2026: Jon Rahm, the third favorite this week at +1500, stumbles and barely finishes inside top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Scottish Open best bets. Rahm is eligible for this event because it is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour alongside the PGA. Rahm finished T2 at the PGA Championship this year, but missed the cut at the U.S. Open and finished T38 at the Masters. He shot 5 over and finished outside the top 50 the last time he played this event in 2022, so the model doesn't rank him as a top favorite this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Wyndham Clark is a strong value this week despite having longer odds at +2700. Clark isn't getting favorite treatment on the odds board this week even though he's one of the hottest players on tour. He won the U.S. Open and hasn't finished worse than T11 in his past five events. This will be Clark's fifth Scottish Open appearance, and he's never finished worse than T25, including back-to-back top-11 finishes. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Scottish Open picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one shocking pick who is going off around 40-1. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Scottish Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Scottish Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Scottish Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 Scottish Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1000
Jon Rahm +1500
Xander Schauffele +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Wyndham Clark +2700
Chris Gotterup +2700
Tyrrell Hatton +3000
Viktor Hovland +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Min Woo Lee +4000
Si Woo Kim +4500
Kurt Kitayama +4500
Alex Fitzpatrick +5000
Kristoffer Reitan +5500
JJ Spaun +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Adam Scott +6500
David Puig +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Harris English +6500
Marco Penge +6500
Tom Kim +7000
Aaron Rai +7000
Jake Knapp +7000
Brooks Koepka +8000
Pierceson Coody +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Victor Perez +10000
Bud Cauley +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Michael Brennan +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Eugenio Chacarra +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Mac Meissner +12500
Daniel Hillier +12500
Alex Smalley +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Max Greyserman +12500
Tom McKibbin +12500
Angel Ayora +12500
Taylor Moore +15000
Sungjae Im +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Michael Kim +15000
Aldrich Potgieter +15000
Samuel Stevens +15000
Haotong Li +15000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Jayden Schaper +17500
Hennie du Plessis +17500
Calum Hill +17500
Johnny Keefer +17500
Matti Schmid +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Oliver Lindell +17500
Ewen Ferguson +17500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
Bernd Wiesberger +17500
Jesper Svensson +17500
Jordan Smith +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Austin Smotherman +22500
Alejandro Del Rey +22500
Thorbjørn Olesen +22500
Ricky Castillo +22500
Max McGreevy +22500
Kevin Yu +22500
Marcus Armitage +25000
Grant Forrest +25000
Nico Echavarria +25000
Mikael Lindberg +25000
John Parry +25000
Frederik Schott +25000
Casey Jarvis +25000
Zach Bauchou +35000
Matthieu Pavon +35000
Keita Nakajima +35000
Paul Waring +35000
Joakim Lagergren +35000
Dylan Frittelli +40000
Erik van Rooyen +50000
Laurie Canter +50000
Chris Kirk +50000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Daniel Brown +50000
Niklas Nørgaard +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
Antoine Rozner +50000
Padraig Harrington +75000
Frederic LaCroix +75000
Adrien Saddier +75000
Andy Sullivan +75000
Martin Couvra +75000
Angel Hidalgo +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Guido Migliozzi +100000
Matteo Manassero +100000
Nacho Elvira +100000
Taehoon Ok +100000
Rikuya Hoshino +100000
Richard Mansell +100000
Ashun Wu +100000
Francesco Molinari +100000
Danny Willett +100000
Pablo Larrazábal +100000
Johannes Veerman +100000
Seungbin Choi +100000
Dan Bradbury +100000
Julien Guerrier +100000
Junghwan Lee +100000
Charley Hoffman +100000
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen +100000
Adrian Otaegui +100000
Dylan Naidoo +100000
Kevin Roy +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
Yuto Katsuragawa +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Ryggs Johnston +100000
Daniel Rodrigues +100000
Richard Sterne +100000
Ockert Strydom +100000
Baekjun Kim +100000
Scott Jamieson +100000
David Ravetto +100000
Yurav Premlall +100000
Mark Hubbard +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Jacques Kruyswijk +100000
Darius Van Driel +100000
Marcel Siem +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000
Cam Davis +100000
Connor Syme +100000
Thriston Lawrence +100000
Adrian Meronk +100000
Shaun Norris +100000
Joost Luiten +100000