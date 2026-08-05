LIV Golf claims league has secured funding to continue operations beyond 2026 with notable changes

LIV Golf is not going anywhere ... at least in 2027. The league has secured a lead investor to keep the lights on with an agreement in place that is likely to reach final terms in September, CEO Scott O'Neil confirmed Wednesday at Trump National Bedminster. Additional financial details, including which party will serve as the primary investor and how much is being contributed to league operations, were not part of the announcement.

"LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the league's next era, driven by and for the players," O'Neil released in a statement. "We're also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth.

"Notably, our next chapter will make our players the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, a first for a major global sports league, and gives the league the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide. We anticipate finalizing terms in the coming weeks, with the goal of entering a transaction in September. In the meantime, our focus is on delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster and finishing the 2026 season strong."

LIV Golf will not only have new financial backers but also a new look dubbed LIV 2.0. The league will host 10 tournaments (down from 14), five domestic and five international. What are presently $30 million purses will also drop to a lower figure as the league tightens its belt and attempts to run a leaner operation, according to Golf.com.

Further, players will be allowed to play on other tours while regaining commercial rights to their name, image and likeness.

In April, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced that it would be pulling its funding from LIV Golf at the end of the 2026 season. PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan also stepped down from the league's board as a part of this decision.

The league went shopping for outside investment, seeking $250 million to $300 million. That is not the only financial maneuver it may make, as reports have suggested the league may file for bankruptcy, turning players who are still owed contract money into creditors.

LIV Golf New York is the league's 11th event of the season and penultimate tournament with an individual component. Multiple outlets have reported that LIV Golf plans to cancel its team championship at The Cardinal at St. John's in Michigan, scheduled for Aug. 27-30, though the league has yet to confirm such a decision.