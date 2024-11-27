LIV Golf plans to hire former NBA and NHL executive Scott O'Neil to replace Greg Norman as CEO and commissioner, according to multiple reports. Norman divulged to Sports Illustrated earlier this year that his contract is up in August 2025 and his future was unclear. An announcement could come next week, according to ESPN.

O'Neil will bring a wealth of sports experience to the 54-hole circuit. Originally the CEO for the Philadelphia 76ers starting in 2013, O'Neil's role expanded as he also oversaw the New Jersey Devils once he became the CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. For the past two years, O'Neil has served as the CEO of Merlin Entertainments, a large operator of amusement parks and resorts.

Merlin Entertainments announced Wednesday that O'Neil was stepping down from the CEO position at the end of the calendar year in lieu of "another opportunity."

Where this leaves Norman remains unseen, but it is still possible he stays with the league in some capacity. The two-time Open champion has been at the forefront of LIV Golf's rise the past three years and helped recruit star players such as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to the league.

This decision comes at a time when LIV Golf's financial backers, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, is engaged in discussions to inject more than $1 billion into PGA Tour Enterprises, the PGA Tour's new for-profit entity established with the help of the Strategic Sports Group.

Talks have been on-and-off since the June 6 framework agreement was announced between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF. Negotiations have been trending in the right direction in recent months, however, with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan meeting in person on more than one occasion.