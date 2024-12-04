The LPGA and USGA both released statements Wednesday updating their gender policies for competition eligibility set to take effect in 2025. Under the new guidelines, eligible athletes for LPGA and USGA women's competitions must be assigned female at birth or have transitioned to female prior to going through male puberty.

"Accordingly, under the new policy, athletes who are assigned female at birth are eligible to compete on the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour, and in all other elite LPGA competitions," The LPGA released in a statement. "Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events. The policies governing the LPGA's recreational programs and non-elite events utilize different criteria to provide opportunities for participation in the broader LPGA community."

Both organizations will put together a committee or panel to apply the guidelines to make eligibility decisions.

"We remain committed to providing opportunities for everyone to compete for a national title or team but have made changes to our eligibility criteria that reflects current scientific data and strives to maintain competitive integrity," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "Our updated policy reflects a thoughtful and thorough process during which the USGA consulted with leading medical professionals from around the world."

The updated policies come on the heels of transgender golfer Hailey Davidson making headlines this past fall. Davidson earned limited status on the Epson Tour for the 2025 season due to her finish in the second stage of the LPGA's Q-Series but will no longer be able eligible for the developmental circuit. After playing men's college golf at Wilmington University and Christopher Newport, Davidson began transitioning in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021.

Davidson wrote on her Instagram story, "Can't say I didn't see this coming. Banned from the Epson and the LPGA. All the silence and people wanting to stay 'neutral' thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence."