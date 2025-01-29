Matt Fitzpatrick's career has been defined by consistent improvements, year over year. Going from a DP World Tour winner to a Ryder Cup member to a major championship winner to a contributor on a victorious Ryder Cup team two years ago in Rome, the Englishman has ascended into one of the top global players.

Fitzpatrick's upward trajectory halted in 2024, however, as he dealt with equipment mishaps and connected on just two top-five finishes in 25 worldwide starts. He did not win for the first time since 2019, and with Ryder Cup qualifying now underway, Fitzpatrick finds himself 83rd in the European team standings nine months out from the competition at Bethpage Black.

Still, the detail-oriented Fitzpatrick remains fixated on the week-to-week and not necessarily on the bigger picture and what is looming in New York this upcoming event.

"It's always a goal at the start of the year to make the [Ryder Cup] team, but for me right now, it's not really high on my priority list," Fitzpatrick told CBS Sports during an appearance representing Sketchers at the 2025 PGA Show in Orlando. "I'm trying to play well each week at a time. As it gets closer, you have gotten more of an eye on it -- maybe you add an extra tournament or maybe I know that I need to play well here or whatever it may be. But right now, it is not at the top of my list."

Fitzpatrick's play at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was the first time that he looked like himself in the biennial competition. Entering the week without a point to his name and a career 0-5-0 Ryder Cup record, Fitzpatrick found lightning in a bottle alongside Rory McIlroy on Day 1.

He single handedly took apart the American duo of Xander Schauffele & Collin Morikawa in the Friday afternoon four-ball session by playing his first six holes in 6 under, finally connecting with his long-awaited first Ryder Cup point. While most can be credited to his play and the play of his peers, Fitzpatrick was quick to point out captain Luke Donald and a captaincy style worthy at taking aim at the United States on their home soil.

"Luke's communication throughout the whole process in 2023 was fantastic," Fitzpatrick said. "He was incredibly helpful with everyone, and I think that's what made him such a good captain. And then come the week itself, he's obviously got a lot going on, and he made some great decisions in terms of the pairings backed by Edoardo Molinari and the data that they use and the other vice captains. For me, Luke deserved a second go at it, and I think it was the right decision."

For all we know, Fitzpatrick's place on the European team this fall may already be penciled in given his lengthy résumé and experience in the team setting. A member of another team -- TGL's New York Golf Club alongside Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young -- Fitzpatrick finds himself as the only European flanked by three Americans.

Although he may be a New York athlete by name this day and age, Fitzpatrick still knows -- when the Ryder Cup comes to town and he's not the one wearing the red, white and blue -- that the New York faithful will give him all he can handle.

"They would never take it easy, no, no, they would never take it easy," Fitzpatrick said. "I'd obviously love to make that team. It's still a long way off, but it's definitely something we have all thought about already."