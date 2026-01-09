The PGA Tour released its schedule for the 2026 FedEx Cup Fall slate on Friday with multiple changes to the forthcoming fall series. Upping the number of tournaments compared to the 2025 slate, the FedEx Cup Fall will not only feature eight events but two brand new ones and one of which used to be featured in the regular season.

The Biltmore Championship Asheville and the Good Good Championship will make debuts in the FedEx Cup Fall in 2026 with the former tournament in Asheville, North Carolina, kicking off the fall, and the Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, standing as the penultimate tournament of the year.

These two events will replace the Procore Championship, which had been held in Napa, California, and the Sanderson Farms Championship held in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to these new tournaments, the PGA Tour shifted the Mexico Open to the FedEx Cup Fall slate, making the total number of tournaments eight -- one more than in 2025.

"The PGA Tour is pleased to unveil its 2026 FedExCup Fall schedule, introducing exciting new U.S. events in addition to the global appeal of stops in Japan, Mexico and Bermuda," said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour chief competitions officer. "Fans can expect rich storylines to unfold across the FedExCup Fall as players look to secure or improve their status for the following season."

2026 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule

Dates Tournament Golf Course Location Sept. 14-20 Biltmore Championship Asheville The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Asheville, North Carolina Sept. 21-27 Presidents Cup Medinah Country Club Chicago, Illinois Sept. 28 - Oct. 4 Bank of Utah Championship Black Desert Resort Golf Course Ivins, Utah Oct. 5-11 Baycurrent Classic Yokohama Country Club Yokohama, Japan Oct. 19-25 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 VidantaWorld Mexico Open Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course Vallarta, Mexico Nov. 2-8 World Wide Technology Championship El Cardonal at Diamante Los Cabos, Mexico Nov. 9-15 Good Good Championship Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Austin, Texas Nov. 16-22 RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club St. Simons Island, Georgia



The Presidents Cup will also be held in the fall season this year as the event contested between American and international players heads to Chicago and takes place at a new-look Medinah Country Club. Medinah was memorably the site of the 2012 Ryder Cup, where the Europeans overcame a 10 to 6 deficit in Sunday singles to upset the U.S. on home soil.

The RSM Classic will once again host the final tournament of the calendar year and serve as the site where golfers vie for playing privileges on the PGA Tour.

It is during FedEx Cup Fall that players aim to lock up playing privileges for the following season, whether that means earning spots in the first two signature events in 2027 via the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup standings) or a full-time card by finishing inside the top 100 of the season-long race.