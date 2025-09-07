Rory McIlroy had quite a homecoming on Sunday winning the 2025 Irish Open just under 2 hours from where he grew up in Northern Ireland. Draining a 28-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole of regulation to force a playoff, the Ulsterman ultimately sealed his second victory at the Irish Open on the third extra hole of the tournament.

McIlroy edged Sweden's Joakim Lagergren, who went head-to-head with the career grand slam winner throughout the final round at the K Club in Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland.

"I just feel so lucky that I get to do this in front of these people, the support has been amazing all week," McIlroy said after raising the trophy. "So happy I could play the way I did this week and get the win."

McIlroy and Lagergren shot matching 6-under 66s on Sunday. Each birdied the first two playoff holes with McIlroy scoring a third in a row as Lagergren found the hazard with his approach shot to open the door.

"To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my national Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year -- 2025's going to be one of the best, if not the best, of my career," McIlroy said.

McIlroy won the Masters to complete his career grand slam with the Irish Open victory serving as his first since April and fourth of the year.

"I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously, coming with a green jacket," he said. "This has been absolutely incredible, it has exceeded all my expectations ... Moments like this, these are the things you are going to remember after your career is over. This is a real special day."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.