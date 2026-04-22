The PGA Tour swings down to New Orleans this week for the most unique tournament format left on the schedule, as Tour stars team up for the two-man competition at the Zurich Classic. The teams will compete in two best-ball rounds and two alternate shot rounds at TPC Louisiana, offering a change of pace coming off the first major of the year and a signature event in back-to-back weeks.

Because of its place on the schedule, many of the PGA Tour's top stars take this week off, which makes it a great tournament for players to pick up a breakthrough win. A year ago, the Zurich saw Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin finally capture a win after both played well early in the season. Two years ago, it was Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who took the crown as the marquee pairing heading into the week.

This year, Griffin and Novak will hope to regain their form from a year ago in their title defense, but they will have to take down a number of strong and interesting teams to do so. Lowry will once again be part of the team getting top billing this week, but instead of his old buddy McIlroy, he's teaming up with Brooks Koepka as he seeks a return to the PGA Tour winner's circle.

Those two will play the first two days with one of the other notable pairs in the field, as Matt Fitzpatrick teams up with his brother Alex fresh off a thrilling playoff win over Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage. Other notable teams this week include Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore and more.

Here's how you can watch the PGA Tour's lone team event at the 2026 Zurich Classic.

2026 Zurich Classic TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio