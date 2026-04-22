2026 Zurich Classic TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch the PGA Tour's two-man team event in New Orleans
PGA Tour players will team up in New Orleans for one of the most unique events on the schedule
The PGA Tour swings down to New Orleans this week for the most unique tournament format left on the schedule, as Tour stars team up for the two-man competition at the Zurich Classic. The teams will compete in two best-ball rounds and two alternate shot rounds at TPC Louisiana, offering a change of pace coming off the first major of the year and a signature event in back-to-back weeks.
Because of its place on the schedule, many of the PGA Tour's top stars take this week off, which makes it a great tournament for players to pick up a breakthrough win. A year ago, the Zurich saw Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin finally capture a win after both played well early in the season. Two years ago, it was Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who took the crown as the marquee pairing heading into the week.
This year, Griffin and Novak will hope to regain their form from a year ago in their title defense, but they will have to take down a number of strong and interesting teams to do so. Lowry will once again be part of the team getting top billing this week, but instead of his old buddy McIlroy, he's teaming up with Brooks Koepka as he seeks a return to the PGA Tour winner's circle.
Those two will play the first two days with one of the other notable pairs in the field, as Matt Fitzpatrick teams up with his brother Alex fresh off a thrilling playoff win over Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage. Other notable teams this week include Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala, Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore and more.
Here's how you can watch the PGA Tour's lone team event at the 2026 Zurich Classic.
2026 Zurich Classic TV schedule
All times Eastern
Round 1 - Thursday
Round 1 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 - Friday
Round 2 starts: 8 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 - Saturday
Round 3 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 - Sunday
Round 4 starts: 9 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio