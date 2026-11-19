The DP World Tour's 2027 season came to end this past weekend with Rory McIlroy claiming the Race to Dubai and Tyrrell Hatton running away with the DP World Tour Championship. Hatton's victory came one week after his former LIV Golf mate, Jon Rahm, won the Abu Dhabi Championship as the reassimilation of those who left the European circuit only to return a few years later is well underway.

It is not just Europeans, however, who are flocking to the DP World Tour, but also Bryson DeChambeau. News surfaced Tuesday that he has taken up membership with the league for 2027. The inclusion of these players will beef up the DP World Tour next season, but is there another angle we should consider?

The PGA Tour wraps up its season this weekend at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Georgia, while Tiger Woods will begin a new season of his career next month at the Hero World Challenge. Will this comeback be any different, or should we frame it in a new light given his off-the-course issues?

The game keeps moving, and CBS Sports is keeping up with it as we dive into the most pressing issues and conversation points with the newest edition of The Three Putt.

After winning his eighth Race to Dubai crown, McIlroy mentioned how difficult it will be to repeat (again) in 2027. Well, lo and behold, the gates of LIV Golf have brought a flood of former and new members to the DP World Tour with DeChambeau leading the charge.

Following years of carrying the water for LIV Golf, DeChambeau will be able to access any tournament of his choosing on the DP World Tour next season thanks to his 2024 U.S Open win. What do you think of the move at large?

Robby Kalland: It was really his only play, so it's not surprising, but I am extremely intrigued by what the DP World Tour can be next year. The challenge the DP World Tour has faced in recent years is that their best players defect to the PGA Tour every year, with the top 10 all earning cards. Next year, they are going to have their usual crop plus an influx of LIV stars waiting out their year-long suspension from returning to the PGA Tour (barring a sudden change of heart from the bosses in Ponte Vedra).

DeChambeau, Rahm, Hatton & Co. will suddenly be tournament staples. We've already seen Rahm and Hatton win this fall, and Patrick Reed dominated early in 2026 after leaving LIV Golf. Will we see DeChambeau, Rahm and Hatton all collect trophies in 2027? Will there be a bit more parity than expected on the international circuit? These are some outstanding questions.

Patrick McDonald: All of this comes at such an interesting time. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are deep in negotiations regarding the new strategic alliance ahead of changes coming in 2028. One point of contention appears to be how many cards will be awarded to the top finishers on the DP World Tour; four is rumored to be the magic number for the Championship Series.

It feels safe to say players like Hatton and Niemann (depending on how many starts the latter gets) will contend for those, leaving just a couple for the DP World Tour faithful. All of this to say, yes, the LIV alumni should play well, win trophies, grow the game in the far corners of the world and put the last five years behind them, but the trickle-down effects from this move could be more compelling.

One man we know won't be competing on the DP World Tour next year is Tiger, but the Big Cat is making his return next month at his event in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge. We haven't seen Woods play outdoor golf since 2024, and he's had more surgeries (and more off-course trouble) since then. What are your expectations for Tiger's latest comeback, and how differently do you feel about this return compared to others?

McDonald: I swear we are stuck in a "Groundhog Day"-like time loop; we are always left talking about Tiger and a potential comeback this time of year. His game is gone when stacked against Scottie Scheffler and the lot, but the major schedule has to motivate him for 2027 with stops at Pebble Beach and St. Andrews on the docket. Beyond that, he has to be eyeing the all-time USGA championship record, as he is tied with Bobby Jones for the most all-time with nine.

If that is his North Star, and he is competing against the olds, I am more optimistic than the song and dance of the last five or so years, which has been tough to watch and sometimes sad to follow. What say you?

Kalland: Last year was the first of my life that neither Tiger nor Phil Mickelson played in a major, and at the risk of getting excommunicated from the golf writer world ... dare I say ... it was borderline refreshing?

Those two defined golf for so long, and when it was what they were doing on the golf course, the sport was arguably the best it's ever been. Unfortunately, that duo has produced far more headlines for controversies off of it recently, and the dominant feeling for me around Woods' latest return is best described as trepidation.

I hope it works out. I hope his body can hold up. I hope this latest DUI and rollover car crash was a legitimate wake-up call for him to get a better handle on things. However, the entire time, we'll all be wondering when the other shoe will drop -- whether with an injury or something else that happens away from the course.

I agree with you that it will be far more interesting to watch him compete on the senior circuit in terms of him having a chance to win, and it's not a guarantee he'll dominate over there, either. Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson and the other recent Champions Tour arrivals have taken what they learned from being contemporaries of Tiger's, and the care they've put into their bodies has allowed them to stay at a really high level -- one you wonder if Woods can get to consistently enough now.

Before we get to Tiger's latest return at the Hero, there is one more PGA Tour fall event left at the RSM Classic, where next year's cards will get locked up. What's on your mind as the Tour rolls into Sea Island for its annual visit to the Georgia coast?

McDonald: The juxtaposition of Sea Island itself and the stakes of the final PGA Tour event always gives me a good laugh, but I've keyed in on the other young guns that have misfired. Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Blades Brown and Ben James are the main attraction this week, but remember the days of Neal Shipley, Luke Clanton, and Gordon Sargent? They are all contending for some form of conditional status (top 125 in the FedEx Cup), which, as we saw this past year, can produce a decent number of PGA Tour starts. Where are your eyes at?

Kalland: The young guys are for sure the most exciting part of the PGA Tour fall, but I can't help but drift to watching the veterans grinding it out to keep their card for another year. Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith are all in the 101-109 range coming into the week, needing a top 100 finish to get full exempt status.

Brooks Koepka is 115th as he continues to try to find that spark. The ultimate grinder, Camilo Villegas, was a late add. I'm always fascinated by that group, who have all made good livings for years, and some could easily ride off into the sunset (perhaps to a TV booth somewhere, in Horschel's case), but are scratching and clawing to secure their status once again.