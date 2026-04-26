2026 Zurich Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans

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The 2026 Zurich Classic enters its final round with Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick holding a four-shot lead after setting a record by posting a 57 on Moving Day. With a bevy of talented teams chasing the leaders, it will take a supreme effort from the Fitzpatricks to pull through with the win, which would mark the second straight and third of the season for Matt Fitzpatrick, who is in the midst of a career campaign.

The teams of Austin Eckroat and Davis Thompson, along with Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer, are closest to the brothers, though Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang are also within five shots of the leader as Sunday action begins at TPC Louisiana. Will the Fitzpatricks continue dominating over the weekend, or will there be a massive comeback in New Orleans?

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Zurich Classic from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports AppKeep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Final round underway

The final round is finally underway with some birdies flying early in the alternate shot format. While the Fitzpatricks' 57 in Round 3 stole the show, let us not forget that the duo fired the lowest alternate shot score on Friday with a 7-under 65. That is flat out impressive. Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen were second lowest with a 66 but have since fallen out of immediate contention meaning those scores from 68 to 70 which the majority shot may not be good enough with the Fitzpatrick holding a four-stroke lead.

 
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Revised tee times

 
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An update on tee times

 
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Round 4 delayed due to storms in the area

The first tee time is now scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET after a couple of delays due to weather in the area.
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