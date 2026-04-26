2026 Zurich Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

The 2026 Zurich Classic enters its final round with Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick holding a four-shot lead after setting a record by posting a 57 on Moving Day. With a bevy of talented teams chasing the leaders, it will take a supreme effort from the Fitzpatricks to pull through with the win, which would mark the second straight and third of the season for Matt Fitzpatrick, who is in the midst of a career campaign.

The teams of Austin Eckroat and Davis Thompson, along with Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer, are closest to the brothers, though Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang are also within five shots of the leader as Sunday action begins at TPC Louisiana. Will the Fitzpatricks continue dominating over the weekend, or will there be a massive comeback in New Orleans?

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Zurich Classic from 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.