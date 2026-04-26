2026 Zurich Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Final round underway
The final round is finally underway with some birdies flying early in the alternate shot format. While the Fitzpatricks' 57 in Round 3 stole the show, let us not forget that the duo fired the lowest alternate shot score on Friday with a 7-under 65. That is flat out impressive. Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen were second lowest with a 66 but have since fallen out of immediate contention meaning those scores from 68 to 70 which the majority shot may not be good enough with the Fitzpatrick holding a four-stroke lead.