FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Comparisons between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods have run rampant the last two years, but who would have thought Scheffler would not only succeed where Woods has succeeded but struggle where he's struggled? Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked golfer for the last 860 days, on Saturday became the first player to start 0-4-0 through the first four sessions of a modern Ryder Cup (since the United States vs. Europe competition began in 1979)

Scheffler is also the only world No. 1 to start a Ryder Cup 0-4-0 through the entire history of the event dating back to when the U.S. only played Great Britain head-to-head.

The Texan lost twice alongside Russell Henley in foursomes (5 & 3 on Friday, 1UP on Saturday), 3 & 2 while partnered with J.J. Spaun in Friday four-ball and 3 & 2 next to Bryson DeChambeau in Saturday fourballs, sending his overall Ryder Cup record to 2-6-3.

Scheffler has not won a single Ryder Cup match in the last two playings of the biennial event, going 0-6-2 combined at the 2023 showdown in Rome and this 2025 battle at Bethpage Black. As a rookie, he went 2-0-1, meaning across 11 career matches, he's only gained 3.5 points, 31.8% of what was available to him and the Americans.

Woods similarly went 0-4-0 in his last Ryder Cup (2018); however, that included a Sunday singles loss. Woods is 13-21-3 across eight Ryder Cup appearances (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018), going winless in the latter two.

Scottie Scheffler at the Ryder Cup