Stephen Curry set to play in second Web.com event after missing cut in 2017

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will be back on the golf course to test his skills against the pros on the Web.com tour this offseason, making a return to the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California.

After shooting 74 on Thursday and a 74 on Friday last year at the event, Curry missed the cut for the weekend. He will again compete as an amateur taking one of the two unrestricted sponsor exemptions for the tournament.

"The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience," Curry said in a statement released by the tournament. "Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August."

Curry reports a zero handicap but last year missed the cut at this event by 11 strokes and finished 148th in the 156-man field.

Earlier this month, he finished T11 in a celebrity golf event that was won by Tony Romo, who also participated with the pros this year and made his PGA Tour debut in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, where he shot 77-82 to miss the cut and finish in last place.