The third TGL match of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's simulator golf league featured something the first two did not: competitiveness. While the opening weeks drew oohs and aahs from fans observing the new technology, Woods' absurd(ly great) walkout and hilariously bad golf shots courtesy of Kevin Kisner, this week's bout between the Atlanta Drive Golf Club and New York Golf Club relied more on the gameplay as the former defeated the latter 4 to 0 for the first shutout in league history.

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel represented Atlanta; they grabbed the lead over Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young on the first hole of triples. Only one more point was awarded across the final eight holes of the first session as Atlanta doubled its lead heading into the six holes of singles.

The advantage doubled again soon after the transition as Thomas and Cantlay quickly claimed points for their team. Up four points with four holes to play, Atlanta sat on the hammer and guaranteed at least a tie in the overall match. However, once the two squads tied another hole in singles, Atlanta's victory was official and New York was sent to the bottom of the season-long standings with an 0-2 record.

Let's look at three takeaways from the third week of TGL as we look at how the league can improve moving forward.

More aggressive gameplay needed

For the first time in as many weeks, a hammer was not thrown. In Atlanta's possession at the onset of the match, the hammer stayed in Thomas' back pocket for the entirety of the match -- well, up until he tossed it to the side knowing he would not be using it. For a fun, laidback, seriously unserious golf exhibition, the lack of usage of arguably the league's most interesting piece of game play is lame. Get the fans involved, increase the stakes and get points on the board. While we like defensive struggles at the U.S. Open and other major championships, we don't when it comes to a simulator golf league.

Firmer conditions

The stickiness and slowness of the golf course on the simulator is infuriating for fans looking for something different. Golf balls should be bouncing around like a pinball machine; instead, the conditions make it so players have little to worry about once the ball reaches the technological part of the gameplay. With firmer and faster conditions, which can be as firm and fast as the league wishes considering it's not an actual golf course, players would have more to think about and fans would have more to cheer and boo about.

Fewer on-course reports

The banter was largely carried by Thomas and Horschel, the result of which was some dead air time filled with on-course reports. These do not add much, and they actually robbed viewers of a potentially cool moment when Cantlay was explaining the expected value of the hammer to Thomas. Instead, the conversation was cut off early. Forget analysis on the trophy color or what went into Horschel's decision to dance down the tunnel; golf shots and players talking about said golf shots -- that's what golf fans really want.