Tiger Woods has been named the cover athlete for the latest golf video game, PGA Tour 2K25. Woods will be featured individually on the Legend's Edition of the game marking his second straight PGA Tour 2K cover after he signed with the franchise in early 2021. Before Woods was granted the honors for PGA Tour 2K23, Justin Thomas was the cover athlete when the entity made its initial foray into the golf video game space.

Woods will share the cover of the regular edition and Deluxe Edition of the game with Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Woods was one of many playable characters in the latest edition of the game that also featured Fitzpatrick, a 2K athlete, world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko, two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, among others. Neither the official release date of the game nor the list of players for PGA Tour 2K25 has been announced.

Woods is no stranger to seeing his face on the cover of video games. From 1999 to 2013, the 15-time major champion had his own video game franchise with EA Sports serving as the cover athlete for each edition. EA featured Rory McIlroy on the cover of its 2015 game before leaving the space for eight years. EA returned with EA Sports PGA Tour in 2023, which did not feature a cover athlete but did give gamers access to golf courses such as Augusta National.

Although Woods is not playing as regularly as he once did, he remains as popular as ever on the PGA Tour. The 49-year-old recently won the top prize in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program and launched his TGL simulator golf league on ESPN where he is set to make his playing debut this week.