Tiger Woods scripted miniseries, based on bestselling biography, reportedly in development

Tiger Woods will soon be the subject of a new scripted miniseries.

That's according to The Wrap, which reported this week that Wheelhouse Entertainment, overseen in part by Jimmy Kimmel, has struck a deal with Jeff Benedict, author of 2018's "Tiger Woods," to bring the New York Times-bestselling biography to the screen.

"As a rabid sports fan, I had seen Jeff's byline and read much of his work, always impressed by his insights and access into some pretty rarified worlds," Wheelhouse CEO Brett Montgomery said, per The Wrap, "but when I picked up 'Tiger Woods' I saw what a true force Jeff really is -- and a compelling way to bring the Tiger Woods story to life as one of the most moving in sports history."

The forthcoming "Tiger Woods" miniseries is in development, but it remains to be seen if Woods himself will partake in production. He did not participate in the source biography, which included more than 250 interviews mostly centered on the famed golfer's personal life and off-course exploits. That includes Woods' 2009 car crash and infamous infidelity scandal.

Co-authored by Armen Keteyian of "60 Minutes," the book sought to answer the question: "Who is Tiger Woods?"

Previous reports, from 2018, indicated that Academy Award-winning documentary director Alex Gibney and his production company, Jigsaw Productions, would be adapting the book into a series.