U.S. Open 2026: Sam Burns proves major mettle at Shinnecock Hills in bounce back from Oakmont collapse

Sam Burns will spend Sunday night -- and likely many nights for the rest of his life -- replaying his final two putts from the final round of the 2026 U.S. Open. Trailing by one after a terrific birdie on the 16th, Burns gave himself two great looks at birdie to tie Wyndham Clark at 4 under on the 17th and 18th holes at Shinnecock Hills, shots that would have applied even more pressure to the leader coming down the stretch.

A weak effort on No. 17 was followed by a painful miss on the right lip on No. 18, sending Burns collapsing to his knees, knowing he likely hadn't done quite enough to catch Clark.

"Hit a really good shot in there on 17, and just a terrible read and not a very good putt. Then to have the chance on 18, I really thought I made that putt," Burns said. "I hit it exactly how I wanted with the speed I wanted and just didn't go in. But really proud of the way we played today. I think, to start the day, I really wanted to try to get to 4 or 5 [under]. I thought that's what it would take."

That proved to be true, as Clark did just enough on his final three holes to get into the clubhouse at 4 under and go wire-to-wire, capturing his second U.S. Open title and besting Burns by one shot.

Even in defeat, this week was one of redemption for Burns at the U.S. Open.

Just 12 months ago, Burns entered the final round of the U.S. Open as the 54-hole leader at Oakmont. He melted under the pressure of being in the last pairing, going 8 over to post the fourth-worst round of the 66 golfers who competed that Sunday. Burns finished T7.

The lasting image of Burns at Oakmont was him trying in vain to get relief from standing water in the fairway on the 15th hole and proceeding to make his second double bogey of the day on the way to his 78.

Burns has long been a quality player on the PGA Tour, but he's never been considered among the elite. Even during the stretch from 2021-23, when he won five times, he never factored into the majors and seemed to lack that extra gear required to win golf's biggest events. His final round collapse at Oakmont became Exhibit A for those who questioned his ability to ever cash in at a major, but Sunday at Shinnecock Hills gave him a measure of redemption, even in defeat.

"I would say, last year at Oakmont, I felt more [like] I lost the golf tournament. I certainly don't feel that way today," Burns said. "I think I did my best, and I did everything I could to have a chance to win today. I started the day seven shots back. That's very difficult to overcome, especially [against] someone who is playing as well as Wyndham has been playing. That was really the difference today. If I would have been a little bit closer and maybe could have got ahead of him at some point, I think there could have been a different outcome possibly, but at the end of the day, he played amazing, and it was his week. You got to tip your cap to him."

Burns has become one of the U.S. Open's steadiest competitors, notching three straight top 10 finishes; he only has one across the other three majors, combined, a T7 at this year's Masters. Burns is one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, and with the strides he's taken this year as a ball-striker, he's got the right formula for contending at a U.S. Open.

The last piece of the puzzle for Burns is what the USGA likes to call the 15th club: his mind.

That's the self-belief that you belong in those big moments and will execute each shot. It's an incredibly underrated part of being a major championship winner. It's something Harry Higgs eloquently explained on Friday night: how it separates the elite players from everyone else.

"I'm coming to the realization that all these guys that do this consistently and win all these deals, I think they just make the choice to do that all the time," Higgs said. "I think the results make it maybe a little easier, but only just a little. Those guys wake up and do the work and choose to act and believe that they are the best."

For Burns, the heartbreak at Oakmont only fueled the internal doubt about his ability to get the job done. A year later, even though he's not leaving Shinnecock Hills with a U.S. Open trophy, his final-round performance will buoy that self-belief that he has everything he needs to become a major champion.