The conclusion of the 2025 BMW Championship not only marked the end of the PGA Tour season for all but the top 30 players, it marked the finish of the qualifying period for the United States Ryder Cup team. The top six men in the standings following the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs are now locked into the squad that will take on the European side at Bethpage Black from Sept. 26-28 in Farmingdale, New York.

Keegan Bradley will announce his six captain's selections to round out the 12-man roster on Aug. 27, the Wednesday following the season-finale Tour Championship. When doing so, he will have some difficult decisions to make. Bradley need not worry about expending energy on choosing the best players for his team, however, as the six most deserving American golfers are now set to represent their country in the biannual head-to-head showdown.

Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Scheffler was first to qualify for the team -- and his third straight Ryder Cup -- as the world No. 1 locked up his place after winning his second of two majors in 2025 at The Open Championship. He added wins at the Memorial Tournament, the CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the BMW Championship this year to go along with a historic 2024 season that saw him claim his second green jacket and eight other worldwide victories, including another Players Championship title.

Spaun was the second to lock up his bid as his U.S. Open win at Oakmont Country Club was accompanied by close losses at The Players Championship and the St. Jude Championship. This marks the first international team event in which Spaun will partake when he tees it up in New York.

Meanwhile, Schauffele can thank his play in major championships the last two seasons as the reason he solidified his roster spot as he has two wins and five other top-15 finishes in those eight tournaments since the start of 2024. The same can be said for DeChambeau; the lone member of LIV Golf to automatically qualify, he had to rely solely on his performance in majors to accumulate points. The 2024 U.S. Open champion has a win, two runner-up finishes and three other top-10 results in his last eight major starts. He returns to the U.S. team for the first time since the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Another rookie coming aboard is Henley, but he is not without his own team experience. Henley effectively teamed with Scheffler at the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, and he has been the model of consistency the last couple of seasons. His fellow Georgia Bulldog, English, made a late run into the top six thanks to a pair of runner-up finishes to Scheffler at the PGA Championship and The Open. Like DeChambeau, English will wear the red, white and blue for the first time since the 2021 Ryder Cup.

2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team: automatic qualifiers

Rank Name Appearance 1 Scottie Scheffler 3rd 2 J.J. Spaun 1st 3 Xander Schauffele 3rd 4 Russell Henley 1st 5 Harris English 2nd 6 Bryson DeChambeau 3rd



Scheffler, Schauffele, DeChambeau and English were all members of the historic 2021 squad that produced a record 19 to 9 margin of victory over Europe the last time the Ryder Cup was held on U.S. soil. Plenty has changed since then in regards to the composition of both teams as Scheffler spearheads the home squad this time around just four years after relying on a captain's pick to play in his first Ryder Cup.