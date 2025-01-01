Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron James, has committed to Arizona per an announcement via his Instagram account.

The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is regarded as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 257 prospect in his class. He is listed as a 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

Little information was available about the recruitment of James but he had listed offers from Duquesne and Ohio State along with interest from USC.

Over the summer, James averaged 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest over 14 games playing for Strive For Greatness on the Nike EYBL circuit. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com