Freddy Johnson became the sixth high school basketball coach to notch his 1,200th win — and the first from North Carolina — as his Greensboro Day (Greensboro) squad knocked off Caldwell Academy (Greensboro) 66-65 on Friday night.

Maine commit Ace Flagg and junior guard Marty Giant each scored a team-high 15 points in the milestone victory for Johnson as the Bengals were able to erase a 10-point, third-quarter deficit to pick up their 10th win of the season.

Johnson joins Gary McKnight of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Richard Duease of Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison, Miss.) as the only active coaches with 1,200 wins. ...

