In the first of what could become an epic trilogy, No. 2 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) beat No. 1 Ontario Christian (Ontario, Calif.) 59-34 on Saturday to win its second straight Nike Tournament of Champions title.

In addition to the back-to-back championships, five-star junior McKenna Woliczko was named tournament MVP for the second straight time after pouring in a game-high 25 points. She joins Katie Lou Samuelson of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) as the only two-time MVPs in the event's 27-year history. Samuelson shared the award with sister Karlie in 2012 and won it outright in 2013 and 2014.