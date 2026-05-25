Rays vs. Orioles prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, May 25 from proven model

The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays for a Memorial Day matinee to begin a three-game series between the AL East counterparts. The Rays (34-16, 15-11 Away) are bringing a five-game winning streak into Baltimore and are first in the AL East. The Orioles (23-30, 14-13 Home) are currently fourth in the AL East and are coming off a loss to the Detroit Tigers. The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) to the mound, and the Orioles are countering with Kyle Bradish (2-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 58 strikeouts).



First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a slight -119 favorite on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) while Baltimore is at -104 in the latest Rays vs. Orioles odds. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Orioles predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a red-hot 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Orioles:

Rays vs. Orioles money line Rays -119, Orioles -104 Rays vs. Orioles over/under 7.5 runs Rays vs. Orioles run line Rays -1.5 (+142) Rays vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Orioles vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Orioles, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in two of the last three games for the Tampa Bay Rays. Shane McClanahan's last two games have gone over the total when he has started.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Rays Junior Caminero, Chandler Simpson, Jonathan Aranda, and Yandy Diaz. The Orioles, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Pete Alonso. The model projects 9.7 combined runs as the Over hits in 69% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of Orioles vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.