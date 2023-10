Anthony Rizzo Concussion 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Tommy Kahnle Shoulder 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Billy McKinney Back 09-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least Oct 1

Luis Severino Oblique 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Ryan Weber Forearm 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Domingo German Personal 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Albert Abreu Hamstring 09-30-2023 Expected to be out until at least Oct 1

Jose Trevino Wrist 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Lou Trivino Elbow 07-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1, 2024

Wandy Peralta Triceps 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Nestor Cortes Shoulder 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Luis Gil Elbow 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Jonathan Loaisiga Elbow 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024

Scott Effross Elbow 01-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2024