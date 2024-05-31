Box Score
- W: M. Tonkin (2-3)L: C. Doval (2-1)S: C. Holmes (17)
- HR: NYY - J. Soto 2 (15), SF - C. Schmitt (1), H. Ramos (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Volpe SS
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|.352
|.440
|.792
|6.5
|J. Soto RF
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.322
|.417
|.614
|1.031
|14.0
|A. Judge CF
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|.288
|.417
|.658
|1.075
|8.5
|G. Stanton DH
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.231
|.282
|.487
|.769
|3.0
|J. Jones PR-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.400
|.625
|1.025
|0.0
|A. Verdugo LF
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|.324
|.441
|.764
|5.0
|D. LeMahieu 3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.222
|.333
|.222
|.556
|0.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.240
|.301
|.360
|.661
|-1.0
|G. Torres 2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|.308
|.324
|.632
|0.5
|J. Trevino C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|.319
|.402
|.721
|1.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Ramos LF
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.286
|.355
|.440
|.795
|7.5
|B. Wisely 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.333
|.324
|.444
|.769
|-0.5
|W. Flores 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|.276
|.283
|.559
|1.0
|M. Chapman 3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|.304
|.405
|.709
|2.0
|J. Soler DH
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|.294
|.372
|.666
|6.0
|L. Matos RF-CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.220
|.244
|.329
|.573
|1.5
|C. Schmitt SS
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.233
|.233
|.467
|.700
|7.5
|T. Fitzgerald CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|.302
|.407
|.708
|0.5
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|.280
|.373
|.654
|0.0
|C. Casali C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|.379
|.217
|.597
|0.5
- 2B - G. Stanton (9), A. Verdugo (12)
- 3B - A. Volpe (5)
- HR - J. Soto 2 (17)
- RBI - A. Volpe (25), J. Soto 3 (53), G. Stanton (32), A. Verdugo 2 (33)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Verdugo 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Volpe, A. Verdugo 2 (2), D. LeMahieu 2 (2), A. Rizzo 2 (2)
- 2B - M. Chapman (15), J. Soler (9)
- HR - H. Ramos (3), C. Schmitt (2)
- RBI - H. Ramos 3 (16), C. Schmitt 2 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - H. Ramos 2 (2), C. Schmitt
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Wisely, J. Soler, C. Schmitt, C. Casali
- SB - A. Judge 2 (4)
- E - C. Casali
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Cortes
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|2
|3.46
|1.09
|6.5
|D. Santana
|1.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5.01
|1.20
|-2.0
|V. Gonzalez
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.24
|1.08
|1.5
|M. Tonkin (W, 2-3)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3.13
|1.35
|12.0
|C. Holmes (S, 17)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.37
|1.25
|10.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Snell
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|9.51
|1.94
|6.5
|E. Miller
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|3.5
|R. Walker (H, 10)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.90
|0.97
|3.0
|T. Rogers (H, 9)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.89
|1.07
|3.5
|C. Doval (L, 2-1) (BS, 2)
|0.2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4.24
|1.63
|-12.5
|T. Rogers
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|1.15
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Cortes 95-67, D. Santana 18-13, V. Gonzalez 6-4, M. Tonkin 30-18, C. Holmes 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Cortes 1-6, D. Santana 1-2, M. Tonkin 4-1, C. Holmes 2-0
- Batters Faced - N. Cortes 20, D. Santana 8, V. Gonzalez, M. Tonkin 8, C. Holmes 3
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 99-56, E. Miller 14-8, R. Walker 14-12, T. Rogers 10-8, C. Doval 32-18, T. Rogers 1-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 3-8, E. Miller 3-0, R. Walker 1-0, T. Rogers 1-1, C. Doval 1-1, T. Rogers 1-0
- Batters Faced - B. Snell 22, E. Miller 5, R. Walker 4, T. Rogers 3, C. Doval 8, T. Rogers
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|H. Ramos LF
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.286
|.355
|.440
|.795
|7.5
|B. Wisely 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.333
|.324
|.444
|.769
|-0.5
|W. Flores 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|.276
|.283
|.559
|1.0
|M. Chapman 3B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|.304
|.405
|.709
|2.0
|J. Soler DH
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|.294
|.372
|.666
|6.0
|L. Matos RF-CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.220
|.244
|.329
|.573
|1.5
|C. Schmitt SS
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.233
|.233
|.467
|.700
|7.5
|T. Fitzgerald CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|.302
|.407
|.708
|0.5
|M. Yastrzemski RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|.280
|.373
|.654
|0.0
|C. Casali C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|.379
|.217
|.597
|0.5
|Total
|38
|5
|11
|5
|2
|1
|10
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - G. Stanton (9), A. Verdugo (12)
- 3B - A. Volpe (5)
- HR - J. Soto 2 (17)
- RBI - A. Volpe (25), J. Soto 3 (53), G. Stanton (32), A. Verdugo 2 (33)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Verdugo 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Volpe, A. Verdugo 2 (2), D. LeMahieu 2 (2), A. Rizzo 2 (2)
- 2B - M. Chapman (15), J. Soler (9)
- HR - H. Ramos (3), C. Schmitt (2)
- RBI - H. Ramos 3 (16), C. Schmitt 2 (5)
- 2-Out RBI - H. Ramos 2 (2), C. Schmitt
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Wisely, J. Soler, C. Schmitt, C. Casali
- SB - A. Judge 2 (4)
- E - C. Casali
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Cortes
|4.1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|2
|3.46
|1.09
|6.5
|D. Santana
|1.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5.01
|1.20
|-2.0
|V. Gonzalez
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.24
|1.08
|1.5
|M. Tonkin (W, 2-3)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3.13
|1.35
|12.0
|C. Holmes (S, 17)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.37
|1.25
|10.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|5
|5
|1
|10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|B. Snell
|4.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|9.51
|1.94
|6.5
|E. Miller
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|3.5
|R. Walker (H, 10)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.90
|0.97
|3.0
|T. Rogers (H, 9)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.89
|1.07
|3.5
|C. Doval (L, 2-1) (BS, 2)
|0.2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4.24
|1.63
|-12.5
|T. Rogers
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.78
|1.15
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|7
|7
|5
|12
|2
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Cortes 95-67, D. Santana 18-13, V. Gonzalez 6-4, M. Tonkin 30-18, C. Holmes 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Cortes 1-6, D. Santana 1-2, M. Tonkin 4-1, C. Holmes 2-0
- Batters Faced - N. Cortes 20, D. Santana 8, V. Gonzalez, M. Tonkin 8, C. Holmes 3
- Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 99-56, E. Miller 14-8, R. Walker 14-12, T. Rogers 10-8, C. Doval 32-18, T. Rogers 1-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 3-8, E. Miller 3-0, R. Walker 1-0, T. Rogers 1-1, C. Doval 1-1, T. Rogers 1-0
- Batters Faced - B. Snell 22, E. Miller 5, R. Walker 4, T. Rogers 3, C. Doval 8, T. Rogers
1ST INNING Soto homered to right center 1 0 2ND INNING Schmitt singled to center, Soler scored 1 1 3RD INNING Ramos homered to center 1 2 4TH INNING Schmitt homered to left 1 3 5TH INNING Verdugo doubled to shallow right, Soto and Volpe scored, Stanton to third 3 3 6TH INNING Ramos singled to left, Matos and Soler scored, Casali to second 3 5 9TH INNING Volpe tripled to right center, Trevino scored 4 5 Soto homered to right, Volpe scored 6 5 Stanton doubled to deep right, Judge scored 7 5
- B. Snell Pitching:
- A. Volpe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Soto homered to right center
- A. Judge: Judge singled to shallow right center
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Judge stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Verdugo flied out to center
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu singled to center
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Rizzo struck out on foul tip
- G. Torres: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Torres flied out to left
- J. Trevino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Trevino walked, LeMahieu to second
- A. Volpe: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Volpe flied out to left
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Cortes Pitching:
- M. Chapman: Ball, Foul, Chapman grounded out to second
- J. Soler: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Soler doubled to deep left
- L. Matos: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Matos struck out swinging
- C. Schmitt: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Schmitt singled to center, Soler scored
- T. Fitzgerald: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Fitzgerald singled to center, Schmitt to third
- C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Casali flied out to shallow right
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
- A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Judge walked
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Judge to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Stanton flied out to shallow center
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike swinging, Verdugo flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Cortes Pitching:
- H. Ramos: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ramos homered to center
- B. Wisely: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Wisely struck out swinging
- W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Foul, Flores flied out to deep center
- M. Chapman: Chapman doubled to left center
- J. Soler: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Soler flied out to deep center
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu flied out to right
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Rizzo struck out looking
- G. Torres: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Cortes Pitching:
- L. Matos: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Matos flied out to right
- C. Schmitt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Schmitt homered to left
- T. Fitzgerald: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Fitzgerald struck out looking
- C. Casali: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Casali struck out on foul tip
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- B. Snell Pitching:
- J. Trevino: Trevino flied out to deep left
- A. Volpe: Ball, Foul, Ball, Volpe singled to shallow center
- J. Soto: Soto reached on bunt single to pitcher, Volpe to second
- A. Judge: Foul, Ball, Volpe to third, Soto to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Stanton walked
- A. Verdugo: Foul, Ball
- Verdugo doubled to shallow right, Soto and Volpe scored, Stanton to third
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Cortes Pitching:
- H. Ramos: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramos struck out swinging
- B. Wisely: Strike looking, Wisely singled to deep right
- Dennis Santana relieved Nestor Cortes
- W. Flores: Ball, Flores flied out to left
- M. Chapman: Chapman reached on fielder's choice to second, Wisely out at second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Santana Pitching:
- J. Soler: Ball, Soler singled to right
- L. Matos: Strike looking, Matos singled to center, Soler to second
- C. Schmitt: Strike looking, Schmitt popped out to first
- T. Fitzgerald: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Fitzgerald flied out to left
- C. Casali: Foul, Ball, Casali hit by pitch, Soler to third, Matos to second
- H. Ramos: Foul, Ramos singled to left, Matos and Soler scored, Casali to second
- Victor Gonzalez relieved Dennis Santana
- B. Wisely: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Wisely struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Walker relieved Erik Miller
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Volpe grounded out to first
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
- A. Judge: Judge singled to deep left
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton struck out looking
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Michael Tonkin relieved Victor Gonzalez
- W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Flores walked
- M. Chapman: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Chapman reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Flores out at second
- J. Soler: Ball, Soler singled to shallow left, Chapman to second
- L. Matos: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Matos reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Chapman to third, Soler out at second
- C. Schmitt: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Schmitt struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Rogers relieved Ryan Walker
- Luis Matos in center field
- Mike Yastrzemski in right field
- A. Verdugo: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Verdugo grounded out to second
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- A. Rizzo: Rizzo flied out to center
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Camilo Doval relieved Tyler Rogers
- G. Torres: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Torres singled to center
- J. Trevino: Strike looking, Trevino reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Torres out at second
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Volpe tripled to right center, Trevino scored
- J. Soto: Ball, Soto homered to right, Volpe scored
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Judge walked
- G. Stanton: Ball, Judge to third, Judge to second on catcher Casali throwing error, Foul, Stanton doubled to deep right, Judge scored
- Jahmai Jones ran for Giancarlo Stanton
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Verdugo walked
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, Jones to third, Verdugo to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, LeMahieu struck out on foul tip
- Taylor Rogers relieved Camilo Doval
- A. Rizzo: Rizzo grounded out to second
- Middle of the 9th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jahmai Jones at designated hitter
- Clay Holmes relieved Michael Tonkin
- B. Wisely: Strike looking, Ball, Wisely grounded out to second
- W. Flores: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Flores grounded out to third
- M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Chapman lined out to center
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)