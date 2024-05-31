Foul , Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Torres singled to center

Trevino reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Torres out at second

Strike looking , Trevino reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Torres out at second

Volpe tripled to right center, Trevino scored

Strike looking , Volpe tripled to right center, Trevino scored

Soto homered to right, Volpe scored

Ball , Soto homered to right, Volpe scored

Strike looking , Ball , Ball , Ball , Strike looking , Ball , Judge walked

Stanton doubled to deep right, Judge scored

Judge to third, Judge to second on catcher Casali throwing error ,

Ball , Judge to third, Judge to second on catcher Casali throwing error , Foul , Stanton doubled to deep right, Judge scored

D. LeMahieu: