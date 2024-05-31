away team background logo
123456789RHE
NYY42-19
1000200047110
SF29-31
0111020005111
  • Oracle ParkSan Francisco, CA
  • W: M. Tonkin (2-3)L: C. Doval (2-1)S: C. Holmes (17)
  • HR: NYY - J. Soto 2 (15), SF - C. Schmitt (1), H. Ramos (2)
NYYYankees
SFGiants
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Volpe SS52210012.284.352.440.7926.5
J. Soto RF53332020.322.417.6141.03114.0
A. Judge CF31200212.288.417.6581.0758.5
G. Stanton DH40110123.231.282.487.7693.0
J. Jones PR-DH00000000.250.400.6251.0250.0
A. Verdugo LF40120102.261.324.441.7645.0
D. LeMahieu 3B50100024.222.333.222.5560.0
A. Rizzo 1B50000023.240.301.360.661-1.0
G. Torres 2B40100011.230.308.324.6320.5
J. Trevino C31000111.262.319.402.7211.5
HITTERSAB
A. Volpe SS5
J. Soto RF5
A. Judge CF3
G. Stanton DH4
J. Jones PR-DH0
A. Verdugo LF4
D. LeMahieu 3B5
A. Rizzo 1B5
G. Torres 2B4
J. Trevino C3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    H. Ramos LF51231030.286.355.440.7957.5
    B. Wisely 2B50100032.333.324.444.769-0.5
    W. Flores 1B40000101.207.276.283.5591.0
    M. Chapman 3B50100002.233.304.405.7092.0
    J. Soler DH42300001.215.294.372.6666.0
    L. Matos RF-CF41100013.220.244.329.5731.5
    C. Schmitt SS41221014.233.233.467.7007.5
    T. Fitzgerald CF30100012.254.302.407.7080.5
    M. Yastrzemski RF10000000.213.280.373.6540.0
    C. Casali C30000012.217.379.217.5970.5
    HITTERSAB
    H. Ramos LF5
    B. Wisely 2B5
    W. Flores 1B4
    M. Chapman 3B5
    J. Soler DH4
    L. Matos RF-CF4
    C. Schmitt SS4
    T. Fitzgerald CF3
    M. Yastrzemski RF1
    C. Casali C3
      BATTING
      • 2B - G. Stanton (9), A. Verdugo (12)
      • 3B - A. Volpe (5)
      • HR - J. Soto 2 (17)
      • RBI - A. Volpe (25), J. Soto 3 (53), G. Stanton (32), A. Verdugo 2 (33)
      • 2-Out RBI - A. Verdugo 2 (2)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Volpe, A. Verdugo 2 (2), D. LeMahieu 2 (2), A. Rizzo 2 (2)
      BATTING
      • 2B - M. Chapman (15), J. Soler (9)
      • HR - H. Ramos (3), C. Schmitt (2)
      • RBI - H. Ramos 3 (16), C. Schmitt 2 (5)
      • 2-Out RBI - H. Ramos 2 (2), C. Schmitt
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Wisely, J. Soler, C. Schmitt, C. Casali
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - A. Judge 2 (4)
      FIELDING
      • E - C. Casali
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      N. Cortes4.17330723.461.096.5
      D. Santana1.13220005.011.20-2.0
      V. Gonzalez0.10000103.241.081.5
      M. Tonkin (W, 2-3)2.01001203.131.3512.0
      C. Holmes (S, 17)1.00000001.371.2510.0
      PITCHERSIP
      N. Cortes4.1
      D. Santana1.1
      V. Gonzalez0.1
      M. Tonkin (W, 2-3)2.0
      C. Holmes (S, 17)1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      B. Snell4.25333719.511.946.5
      E. Miller1.11000104.001.153.5
      R. Walker (H, 10)1.01000202.900.973.0
      T. Rogers (H, 9)1.00000102.891.073.5
      C. Doval (L, 2-1) (BS, 2)0.24442114.241.63-12.5
      T. Rogers0.10000002.781.151.0
      PITCHERSIP
      B. Snell4.2
      E. Miller1.1
      R. Walker (H, 10)1.0
      T. Rogers (H, 9)1.0
      C. Doval (L, 2-1) (BS, 2)0.2
      T. Rogers0.1
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - N. Cortes 95-67, D. Santana 18-13, V. Gonzalez 6-4, M. Tonkin 30-18, C. Holmes 12-8
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Cortes 1-6, D. Santana 1-2, M. Tonkin 4-1, C. Holmes 2-0
      • Batters Faced - N. Cortes 20, D. Santana 8, V. Gonzalez, M. Tonkin 8, C. Holmes 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - B. Snell 99-56, E. Miller 14-8, R. Walker 14-12, T. Rogers 10-8, C. Doval 32-18, T. Rogers 1-1
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - B. Snell 3-8, E. Miller 3-0, R. Walker 1-0, T. Rogers 1-1, C. Doval 1-1, T. Rogers 1-0
      • Batters Faced - B. Snell 22, E. Miller 5, R. Walker 4, T. Rogers 3, C. Doval 8, T. Rogers
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
          • 1ST INNING
            		Soto homered to right center10
          • 2ND INNING
            		Schmitt singled to center, Soler scored11
          • 3RD INNING
            		Ramos homered to center12
          • 4TH INNING
            		Schmitt homered to left13
          • 5TH INNING
            		Verdugo doubled to shallow right, Soto and Volpe scored, Stanton to third33
          • 6TH INNING
            		Ramos singled to left, Matos and Soler scored, Casali to second35
          • 9TH INNING
            		Volpe tripled to right center, Trevino scored45
            		Soto homered to right, Volpe scored65
            		Stanton doubled to deep right, Judge scored75
          • 1ST INNING
            • B. Snell Pitching:
            • A. Volpe: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
            • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Soto homered to right center
            • A. Judge: Judge singled to shallow right center
            • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
            • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Judge stole second, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Verdugo flied out to center
            • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • N. Cortes Pitching:
            • H. Ramos: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Ramos struck out looking
            • B. Wisely: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Wisely struck out swinging
            • W. Flores: Ball, Foul, Flores popped out to second
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • B. Snell Pitching:
            • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu singled to center
            • A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Rizzo struck out on foul tip
            • G. Torres: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Torres flied out to left
            • J. Trevino: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Trevino walked, LeMahieu to second
            • A. Volpe: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Volpe flied out to left
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • N. Cortes Pitching:
            • M. Chapman: Ball, Foul, Chapman grounded out to second
            • J. Soler: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Soler doubled to deep left
            • L. Matos: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Matos struck out swinging
            • C. Schmitt: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Schmitt singled to center, Soler scored
            • T. Fitzgerald: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Fitzgerald singled to center, Schmitt to third
            • C. Casali: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Casali flied out to shallow right
            • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • B. Snell Pitching:
            • J. Soto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
            • A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Judge walked
            • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Judge to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Stanton flied out to shallow center
            • A. Verdugo: Ball, Strike swinging, Verdugo flied out to deep center
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • N. Cortes Pitching:
            • H. Ramos: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ramos homered to center
            • B. Wisely: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Wisely struck out swinging
            • W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Foul, Flores flied out to deep center
            • M. Chapman: Chapman doubled to left center
            • J. Soler: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Soler flied out to deep center
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • B. Snell Pitching:
            • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu flied out to right
            • A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Rizzo struck out looking
            • G. Torres: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • N. Cortes Pitching:
            • L. Matos: Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Matos flied out to right
            • C. Schmitt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Schmitt homered to left
            • T. Fitzgerald: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Fitzgerald struck out looking
            • C. Casali: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Casali struck out on foul tip
            • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • B. Snell Pitching:
            • J. Trevino: Trevino flied out to deep left
            • A. Volpe: Ball, Foul, Ball, Volpe singled to shallow center
            • J. Soto: Soto reached on bunt single to pitcher, Volpe to second
            • A. Judge: Foul, Ball, Volpe to third, Soto to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Judge struck out swinging
            • G. Stanton: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Stanton walked
            • A. Verdugo: Foul, Ball
            • Verdugo doubled to shallow right, Soto and Volpe scored, Stanton to third
            • D. LeMahieu: Ball, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • N. Cortes Pitching:
            • H. Ramos: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Ramos struck out swinging
            • B. Wisely: Strike looking, Wisely singled to deep right
            • Dennis Santana relieved Nestor Cortes
            • W. Flores: Ball, Flores flied out to left
            • M. Chapman: Chapman reached on fielder's choice to second, Wisely out at second
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • E. Miller Pitching:
            • A. Rizzo: Ball, Rizzo grounded out to second
            • G. Torres: Torres grounded out to pitcher
            • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Trevino struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • D. Santana Pitching:
            • J. Soler: Ball, Soler singled to right
            • L. Matos: Strike looking, Matos singled to center, Soler to second
            • C. Schmitt: Strike looking, Schmitt popped out to first
            • T. Fitzgerald: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Fitzgerald flied out to left
            • C. Casali: Foul, Ball, Casali hit by pitch, Soler to third, Matos to second
            • H. Ramos: Foul, Ramos singled to left, Matos and Soler scored, Casali to second
            • Victor Gonzalez relieved Dennis Santana
            • B. Wisely: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Wisely struck out swinging
            • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • Ryan Walker relieved Erik Miller
            • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Volpe grounded out to first
            • J. Soto: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
            • A. Judge: Judge singled to deep left
            • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton struck out looking
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Michael Tonkin relieved Victor Gonzalez
            • W. Flores: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Flores walked
            • M. Chapman: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Chapman reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Flores out at second
            • J. Soler: Ball, Soler singled to shallow left, Chapman to second
            • L. Matos: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Matos reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Chapman to third, Soler out at second
            • C. Schmitt: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Schmitt struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Tyler Rogers relieved Ryan Walker
            • Luis Matos in center field
            • Mike Yastrzemski in right field
            • A. Verdugo: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Verdugo grounded out to second
            • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
            • A. Rizzo: Rizzo flied out to center
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Tonkin Pitching:
            • M. Yastrzemski: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Yastrzemski flied out to deep right
            • C. Casali: Ball, Strike looking, Casali grounded out to third
            • H. Ramos: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ramos struck out looking
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 9TH INNING
            • Camilo Doval relieved Tyler Rogers
            • G. Torres: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Torres singled to center
            • J. Trevino: Strike looking, Trevino reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Torres out at second
            • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Volpe tripled to right center, Trevino scored
            • J. Soto: Ball, Soto homered to right, Volpe scored
            • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Judge walked
            • G. Stanton: Ball, Judge to third, Judge to second on catcher Casali throwing error, Foul, Stanton doubled to deep right, Judge scored
            • Jahmai Jones ran for Giancarlo Stanton
            • A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Verdugo walked
            • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, Jones to third, Verdugo to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, LeMahieu struck out on foul tip
            • Taylor Rogers relieved Camilo Doval
            • A. Rizzo: Rizzo grounded out to second
            • Middle of the 9th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Jahmai Jones at designated hitter
            • Clay Holmes relieved Michael Tonkin
            • B. Wisely: Strike looking, Ball, Wisely grounded out to second
            • W. Flores: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Flores grounded out to third
            • M. Chapman: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Chapman lined out to center
            • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
