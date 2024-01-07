White Sox seek sweep of Rockies in battle of the bads

For just the second time this season, the Chicago White Sox have an opportunity to claim a series sweep.

A win Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies would give the White Sox a fourth straight win and would match the club's best stretch since four consecutive victories from May 8-11. Chicago's only sweep was against Tampa Bay from April 26-28.

In a season that hasn't given the White Sox -- who have the worst record in the major leagues at 24-61 -- much to celebrate, three straight games of allowing three runs or less has given the home fans a glimpse into what could be a bright future.

In Friday's 5-3 win over Colorado, which is a National League-worst 27-55, Chicago rookie Drew Thorpe threw six innings of two-run ball for the second win of his young career. On Saturday it was fellow first-year pitcher Jonathan Cannon's 5 2/3 solid innings that helped guide the team to an 11-3 win.

Offensively, the 11 White Sox runs were a season high, aided by four Chicago home runs -- including Paul DeJong's team-leading 15th of the year.

"Today was just a great day all around," DeJong said. "Pitching was really good, our defense made plays when we needed to, and the offense really exploded towards the end. We just have to keep the momentum up, keep the pressure on them. It makes us feel better coming to the park tomorrow knowing what we did these last few days."

Joining DeJong in the White Sox's onslaught against Colorado pitching were Lenyn Sosa, Luis Robert Jr. and Korey Lee, with each hitting a home run.

On Sunday, it will be left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-6, 3.05 ERA) on the mound for the White Sox. Crochet, who will face Colorado for the first time in his career, is making a strong case for his first All-Star appearance. He has struck out 130 batters this year, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow (136).

As for the Rockies, a forgettable 2024 campaign continues to spiral, as they dropped their fifth straight game and their seventh in eight tries.

After Saturday's pummeling, the Colorado pitching staff has given up a major-league-worst 455 earned runs, 74 more than the next-closest team (White Sox, 381). The National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies, by contrast, have given up 253.

Starter Cal Quantrill allowed five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings on Saturday, before relievers Jalen Beeks and Riley Pint combined to surrender six runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Homers from Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones put the Rockies ahead 3-0, but the White Sox followed with 11 unanswered runs.

During its five-game slide, Colorado is averaging just two runs per game on 4.4 hits.

"We have to do a better job of when we get our pitch to hit, squaring it up and doing some damage, " Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Colorado will send out left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-3, 9.55 ERA) to the mound for the series finale on Sunday.

After being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Freeland threw a one-hitter over six innings last Sunday but earned a no-decision against the Washington Nationals in a 2-1 loss.

In three career starts against the White Sox, Freeland is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

