The Baltimore Orioles hope they can continue getting big hits against the Houston Astros.

The Orioles have found timely success after sluggish stretches of offense, doing enough to win the past two games after losing the series opener 6-0 on Thursday.

The four-game series ends Sunday night in Baltimore.

"We keep talking about that we're never out of it," Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser said. "Pitching has kept us in it the past couple of games. As an offense, we're attacking their bullpen well when we need to."

The Orioles have won back-to-back games with comebacks when it looked like their offense was stagnant. Anthony Santander's eighth-inning grand slam rescued them Friday night, while rookie Jackson Holliday's three-run, pinch-hit double in the sixth inning resulted in a 3-2 victory Saturday.

This might mark a turnaround.

"We have been missing the big hit," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "When you're not getting the big hit, you get continually asked, 'What's wrong?'"

Hyde said the Orioles have to slow down the game in the big moments and that will allow them to come through in the clutch.

Holliday, labeled the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, has gone through a challenging rookie season. But on his way to the major leagues, he hadn't come off the bench often. Yet it wasn't his first pinch-hitting assignment.

"I had a few experiences in the minor leagues this year," Holliday said. "We actually practiced it, so I guess it paid off."

Holliday would like to be in more big moments, but he said he understands it's a process.

"Not trying to change too much," Holliday said. "It's a hard game."

Baltimore is 4-5 in its past nine games, needing the two rallies to secure half of those victories. The Orioles will be going for just their second series victory this month before heading on a six-game road trip.

The Astros have won 12 of their past 17 games, but they've dropped four of their past five.

Houston is awaiting the return of Yordan Alvarez, who has 25 homers but has missed the past two games due to neck stiffness.

"He's still a bit uncomfortable in that area," Houston manager Joe Espada said.

The Astros are monitoring Alex Bregman's status as he deals with an elbow injury. He's 2-for-13 in the series without an extra-base hit. He has 20 home runs this season.

"He's going to be day-to-day," Espada said. "We need him in the lineup."

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.30 ERA) heads to the mound Sunday. He has won his past two starts, going six innings and allowing one run against the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.

Kremer is 3-0 with a 1.14 ERA in three career starts against the Astros. That includes his only complete game, a four-hit shutout on Sept. 23, 2022.

Houston has lefty Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 4.37) lined up for the finale. He's 2-0 in four starts since he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, working into the sixth inning in each of those outings. The Astros have won all four of those games.

While pitching for Toronto, Kikuchi faced Baltimore twice this season and is 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

For his career, he's 5-5 with a 4.80 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) vs. the Orioles. He has a higher win total (six) against only the Tampa Bay Rays.

