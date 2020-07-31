ATLANTA (AP) Former Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double that capped a five-run eighth, and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a six-run deficit for a wild 11-10 win over New York on Friday night.

D'Arnaud had three hits. The biggest was the double off Seth Lugo that gave Atlanta the lead and completed the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5.

Dansby Swanson's RBI single started the scoring in Atlanta's decisive inning before Ender Inciarte scored on a wild pitch from Dellin Betances to cut New York's lead to 10-8.

Lugo (1-1) replaced Betances and walked Marcell Ozuna to load the bases. Johan Camargo popped out to shallow right field before d'Arnaud cleared the bases with his double to the gap in right-center.

Chris Martin ended the game when Wilson Ramos hit a fly ball to deep right field with runners on first and second. Martin earned his first save. Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth.

Yoenis Cespedes had a two-run double in New York's six-run fifth inning, J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs. Robinson Cano had three hits, including a homer.

The Mets sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth.

Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Newcomb had little relief help from Jhoulys Chacin, who forced in runs with bases-loaded walks to Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto.

Chacin gave up four runs on five hits and two walks.

Rick Porcello couldn't take advantage of an excellent chance for his 150th career win. Given the 8-2 lead, Porcello walked Swanson on four pitches to open the fifth. Davis then dropped Freddie Freeman's shallow fly ball in left field for an error, and manager Luis Rojas brought in right-hander Paul Seawald from the bullpen.

Rojas wouldn't say before the game if Edwin Diaz would have the next save opportunity after struggling in two recent games. Diaz walked two batters, hit a batter and gave up a run while recording only one out in Thursday night's 4-2 loss to Boston.

SLOW START

Ronald Acuna Jr. was hitting only .138 with 15 strikeouts in 29 at-bats before he doubled to center field in the second inning. Acuna surprised Brandon Nimmo by continuing to run and beating the throw to second base with a head-first slide.

It was the only hit of the game for Acuna, who had three more strikeouts. He has not driven in a run this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Marcus Stroman (torn calf muscle) threw four innings against hitters at the team's alternate site in Brooklyn. ''I heard it went very well for him,'' Rojas said.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies was rested but available after reporting his right wrist had ''a little stiffness'' on Thursday night, according to manager Brian Snitker. Albies entered the game as a pinch-hitter but needed assistance from a trainer after having more problems with the wrist in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Touki Toussaint will make his first start since April 20, 2019, when he gave up seven earned runs at Cleveland in 1 1/3 innings, on Saturday night. Toussaint will at least temporarily move into the rotation spot left vacant when Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment this week. Toussaint gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings in relief at Tampa Bay on Monday and could throw as many as 65 to 75 pitches. RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.80) will make his second start for the Mets.

