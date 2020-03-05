2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks over 62.5 for Giants

In his Spring Training debut for the Yankees, new ace Gerrit Cole struck out two of the three batters he faced in his brief one-inning outing. New York signed Cole to a massive nine-year, $324 million deal this offseason in the hopes of seeing plenty of strikeouts. Vegas has high expectations for New York as well, projecting 101.5 victories, tied with the Dodgers for the most among any of the posted 2020 MLB win totals.

Will Cole live up to the hype and help deliver triple-digit wins in the Bronx, or are there better 2020 MLB picks to make? And how will other big offseason acquisitions like Mookie Betts, Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson affect the MLB win totals 2020 of their new teams?

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off.

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers were majorly off when they set the San Francisco Giants' over-under at 62.5 wins. The model strongly recommends going over since it is calling for the Giants to win 74.6 games during the 2020 MLB season.

San Francisco is coming off a 77-win season, and regression is certainly possible after starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. That not only weakened the Giants, but also strengthened their NL West rivals. Still, the model indicates that San Francisco's number is far too low. The Giants return a veteran lineup that includes Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford and Hunter Pence.

Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski is coming off an excellent rookie campaign in which he hit .272/21/55 with a .518 slugging percentage. They also bought low on starter Kevin Gausman this offseason, hoping he can get back to numbers closer to his 3.92 ERA from 2018 after he struggled in 2019. With SportsLine's model calling for over 12 more wins for San Francisco than Vegas is expecting, this is one of the 2020 MLB win total picks you should be all over.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

