2020 MLB win totals, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks under 82.5 for Padres

With MLB Opening Day scheduled for March 26 and Spring Training already underway, bettors everywhere are flooding sportsbooks with their 2020 MLB futures wagers. The Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers this offseason after failing to come to an agreement on a contract extension. 2020 MLB win totals have changed as a result, with Boston's down to 84.5, while the Dodgers' over-under is up to 101.5.

Will losing Betts compound Boston's issues? And will the addition of Betts take the Dodgers over the top?

The SportsLine Projection Model owned MLB win totals last year, going 14-5 on picks in which there was at least a three-win differential between the model's projection and the betting line. On its top five picks, the model went 4-1.

Take the 2019 Tigers. When Vegas books released Detroit's win total at 67, the SportsLine model said Vegas was way off, recommending the under. The result: Detroit finished 47-114, the second-worst season in franchise history, and anyone who followed the model's advice cashed with 20 games to spare.

Now, this model has simulated the entire 2020 season 10,000 times and found plenty of MLB teams whose Vegas win totals are way off so you can make the best MLB picks possible.

We can tell you the model says oddsmakers botched the win total for the San Diego Padres when they released 82.5. The model strongly recommends going under since it has San Diego falling nearly 10 wins short. In fact, the model is projecting 72.8 wins on average.

The Padres made one of the biggest splashes of last offseason when they signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million. However, Machado struggled at times during his first season in San Diego, finishing with a .256/.334/.462 line.

Meanwhile, the Padres struggled to get innings from their starting rotation, with no starter exceeding 164 innings pitched in 2019. San Diego added Zach Davies to help shore up the pitching and Tommy Pham is an effective player offensively, but a 12.5-win jump is substantial. With the Diamondbacks and Dodgers also making serious gains this offseason, it's going to be an uphill battle for San Diego.

The model also generated huge disparities on other teams, including the Astros. They finished with an MLB-high 107 wins last year before their sign-stealing operation came to light. Oddsmakers set the Astros' 2020 win total at 94.5, and the projection model has a strong opinion on the beleaguered franchise's fortunes.

