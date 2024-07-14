The 2024 Major League Baseball draft will take place from Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16. It used to happen several weeks earlier in the year, but MLB is trying to make the draft a major event, similar to the NBA or NFL, and having it coincide with the All-Star break is part of that plan.

Here's how you can watch the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

2024 MLB Draft details, where to watch

Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas

Date: Sunday, July 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network, ESPN

Stream: fubo (try for free)

Unlike those other drafts, the players rarely pay immediate dividends. The first overall pick last season, for example, was Paul Skenes of the Pirates. He didn't debut until May 11 of this year. He's an All-Star, but he is a rare case: he was promoted incredibly fast and is the first ever No. 1 pick to make the All-Star team the next year. Skenes, in so many ways, is an outlier. We won't see most of these draft picks for several years at best.

Still, difference-makers will be selected. Take a look at the first round in 2019. Of the top six picks, four are All-Stars this season: Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr., Riley Greene and CJ Abrams. Corbin Carroll, George Kirby, Bryson Stott and Anthony Volpe were also first-rounders that year.

The Guardians have the top pick in the draft even though they had a 76-86 record last season, thanks to winning the draft lottery in December. They had a 2% chance to win it and it worked out. This will be the first time the Cleveland franchise has ever had the top overall pick.

Here is the order for the entire draft:

First round

1. Guardians

2. Reds

3. Rockies

4. Athletics

5. White Sox

6. Royals

7. Cardinals

8. Angels

9. Pirates

10. Nationals

11. Tigers

12. Red Sox

13. Giants

14. Cubs

15. Mariners

16. Marlins

17. Brewers

18. Rays

19. Mets

20. Blue Jays

21. Twins

22. Orioles

23. Dodgers

24. Braves

25. Padres

26. Yankees

27. Phillies

28. Astros

29. Diamondbacks

30. Rangers

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

31. Diamondbacks (for Corbin Carroll's Rookie of the Year award)

32. Orioles (for Gunnar Henderson's Rookie of the Year award)

Compensation picks

33. Minnesota Twins (for losing Sonny Gray after tagging him with a qualifying offer)

Competitive Balance Round A

All teams either in one of the 10 smallest markets or with one of the 10 smallest revenue pools are awarded an extra pick at the end of the first or second round. The teams alternate between the two rounds each year. These picks can be traded.

34. Milwaukee Brewers (part of the Corbin Burnes trade return from the Orioles)

35. Arizona Diamondbacks

36. Cleveland Guardians

37. Pittsburgh Pirates

38. Colorado Rockies

39. Washington Nationals (part of the Hunter Harvey trade return from the Royals)

Second round

The Astros, Cardinals, Dodgers and Giants forfeited their second-round selections by signing qualified free agents.

40. Oakland Athletics

41. Kansas City Royals

42. Colorado Rockies

43. Chicago White Sox

44. Washington Nationals

45. Los Angeles Angels

46. New York Mets

47. Pittsburgh Pirates

48. Cleveland Guardians

49. Detroit Tigers

50. Boston Red Sox

51. Cincinnati Reds

52. San Diego Padres

53. New York Yankees

54. Chicago Cubs

55. Seattle Mariners

56. Miami Marlins

57. Milwaukee Brewers

58. Tampa Bay Rays

59. Toronto Blue Jays

60. Minnesota Twins

61. Baltimore Orioles

62. Atlanta Braves

63. Philadelphia Phillies

64. Arizona Diamondbacks

65. Texas Rangers

Competitive Balance Round B

66. Tampa Bay Rays

67. Milwaukee Brewers

68. Chicago White Sox (part of the Gregory Santos trade return from the Mariners)

69. Minnesota Twins

70. Miami Marlins

71. Cincinnati Reds

72. Detroit Tigers

73. Oakland Athletics

Compensation picks

74. Los Angeles Angels (as a non-revenue sharing team that did not exceed the luxury tax, the Angels received the Dodgers' second- and fifth-round picks when the latter signed the QO-ed Shohei Ohtani)

Third round

75. Oakland Athletics

76. Kansas City Royals

77. Colorado Rockies

78. Chicago White Sox

79. Washington Nationals

80. St. Louis Cardinals

81. Los Angeles Angels

82. New York Mets

83. Pittsburgh Pirates

84. Cleveland Guardians

85. Detroit Tigers

86. Boston Red Sox

87. Cincinnati Reds

88. San Diego Padres

89. New York Yankees

90. Chicago Cubs

91. Seattle Mariners

92. Miami Marlins

93. Milwaukee Brewers

94. Tampa Bay Rays

95. Toronto Blue Jays

96. Minnesota Twins

97. Baltimore Orioles

98. Los Angeles Dodgers

99. Atlanta Braves

100. Philadelphia Phillies

101. Houston Astros

102. Arizona Diamondbacks

103. Texas Rangers

Fourth round

104. Oakland Athletics

105. Kansas City Royals

106. Colorado Rockies

107. Chicago White Sox

108. Washington Nationals

109. St. Louis Cardinals

110. Los Angeles Angels

111. New York Mets

112. Pittsburgh Pirates

113. Cleveland Guardians

114. Detroit Tigers

115. Boston Red Sox

116. San Francisco Giants

117. Cincinnati Reds

118. San Diego Padres

119. New York Yankees

120. Chicago Cubs

121. Seattle Mariners

122. Miami Marlins

123. Milwaukee Brewers

124. Tampa Bay Rays

125. Toronto Blue Jays

126. Minnesota Twins

127. Baltimore Orioles

128. Los Angeles Dodgers

129. Atlanta Braves

130. Philadelphia Phillies

131. Houston Astros

132. Arizona Diamondbacks

133. Texas Rangers

Compensation picks

Teams that do not receive revenue sharing but exceed the luxury tax threshold are awarded a compensatory pick after the fourth round for losing a qualified free agent.

134. San Diego Padres (for the Astros signing Josh Hader)

135. San Diego Padres (for the Giants signing Blake Snell)

136. Toronto Blue Jays (for the Giants signing Matt Chapman)

Fifth round

137. Oakland Athletics

138. Kansas City Royals

139. Colorado Rockies

140. Chicago White Sox

141. Washington Nationals

142. St. Louis Cardinals

143. Los Angeles Angels

144. New York Mets

145. Pittsburgh Pirates

146. Cleveland Guardians

147. Detroit Tigers

148. Boston Red Sox

149. San Francisco Giants

150. Cincinnati Reds

151. San Diego Padres

152. New York Yankees

153. Chicago Cubs

154. Seattle Mariners

155. Miami Marlins

156. Milwaukee Brewers

157. Tampa Bay Rays

158. Toronto Blue Jays

159. Minnesota Twins

160. Baltimore Orioles

161. Atlanta Braves

162. Philadelphia Phillies

163. Houston Astros

164. Arizona Diamondbacks

165. Texas Rangers

Remaining rounds