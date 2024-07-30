2024 MLB trade deadline rumors: Latest news, trades, live updates for Yankees, Dodgers, Blake Snell, more

Major League Baseball teams have until 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to complete trades

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is here. The deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET tonight (July 30), and it is the last chance for contenders to reinforce their roster for the stretch run and rebuilders to cash in their trade chips. There are so many teams in the race and on the postseason bubble at the moment. They have to decide if they're buying or selling very soon.

Here are our top 30 trade candidates, several of whom have already been moved. But big names -- like Luis Robert Jr., Garrett Crochet and Blake Snell -- remain on the block. You can see every move that's been made so far in our trade tracker.

There have been several notable trades around the league within the last few days. Here are the biggest:

Notable 2024 MLB trade deadline moves

Follow along below as CBS Sports provides live updates and analysis on all the deadline rumors and trades.

Braves bring back Soler

Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP, is heading back to Atlanta. The Braves are trading for the slugging outfielder/DH in a deal with the San Francisco Giants, per ESPN. Soler signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Giants last offseason and is under team control through the 2026 season. He's hit .240/.330/.419 (116 OPS+) this season with 12 homers.

jorge-soler-braves-getty.jpg
 
Taillon in holding pattern

Although he's been mentioned in trade rumors the last few days, the Cubs had Jameson Taillon make his scheduled start Monday. They didn't hold him out like the Tigers did with Jake Flaherty. Taillon got hit hard -- six runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Reds -- and, after the game, he said the Cubs have not approached him about waiving his 10-team no-trade clause.

A 10-team no-trade clause means there are 19 teams the Cubs can trade Taillon to without his permission, so just because they have yet to approach him about a deal, it does not mean nothing is in the works. Several teams, including the Mets, have expressed interest in the veteran righty.

Prior to Monday's start, Taillon had a terrific 2.96 ERA in 17 start this season. He is owed $18 million in both 2025 and 2026, which could limit his market somewhat.

Mike Axisa
July 30, 2024, 2:34 AM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Brewers add Montas

The NL Central leading Brewers picked up Aaron Civale in a trade with the Rays earlier this month. Now they've added Frankie Montas in a deal with the division rival Reds. Outfielder Joey Wiemer and veteran righty Jakob Junis head to Cincinnati in the trade. Wiemer went to the University of Cincinnati, so the trade is something of a homecoming for him. Here's our story:

Frankie Montas trade: Brewers acquire righty as Reds begin deadline sell-off, per report
Mike Axisa
July 30, 2024, 1:56 AM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:56 pm EDT
 
Pirates get Beeks

Pittsburgh gets a lefty reliever before the trade deadline. They've acquired rental southpaw Jalen Beeks from the Rockies for a pitching prospect, per MLB.com.

At the moment, Aroldis Chapman is the only lefty in the Pirates' bullpen, and he is a late-inning guy. Beeks can be more of a matchup guy in the middle innings.

Now 31, Beeks has a 4.74 ERA in 49 1/3 innings, and he's holding lefties to a .529 OPS. Righties have tagged him for a .791 OPS.

Mike Axisa
July 30, 2024, 1:16 AM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:16 pm EDT
 
Astros close to adding rotation help

Hamstrung by injuries to their starting pitchers, the Astros appear close to acquiring Yusei Kikuchi from the Blue Jays. Kikuchi, 33, has had a down year for Toronto, putting up a 4.75 ERA across 22 starts. Some of that, certainly, is due to an inflated .344 BABIP. Astros GM Dana Brown has been open about his desire to add a starting pitcher with José Urquidy, Cristian Javier and J.P. France all out for the year and Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown coming up on innings limits.

Kate Feldman
July 29, 2024, 11:47 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Yankees angling for Flaherty, shopping Nestor?

As noted below, Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers and his improved strikeout chops are a hot commodity right about now. No less a squadron than the New York Yankees may be interested: 

As Nightengale notes, the Yankees, per his sources, would look to move Nestor Cortes to another team in the event they land Flaherty. The lefty Cortes, who's older than Flaherty, has put up an ERA of 4.13 with an FIP of 3.99 in 22 starts this season. He's slated for free agency after next season. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 8:46 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 4:46 pm EDT
 
M's get Justin Turner

Veteran infielder Justin Turner is heading to Seattle, per Ken Rosenthal. The Mariners have agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays that will send Turner to the west coast. Turner, on a one-year deal, is hitting .254/.349/.371 this season, good for a 106 OPS+. He was traded mid-game with the Jays currently facing the Orioles in Baltimore.

Cardinals still looking to move Dylan Carlson

Former first-rounder Dylan Carlson has been largely disappointing since his promising rookie campaign of 2021, and this season hasn't been an exception. He's still just 25 with two full seasons of team control remaining, so theoretically there's a market for him. On that front, the Cardinals have a new outfielder in Tommy Pham and the need to clear a spot on 40-man. That brings us to this: 

Carlson's an interesting change-of-scenery candidate, and the guess here is that he gets that change of scenery before Tuesday's deadline.

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 7:58 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 3:58 pm EDT
 
Phillies want more bullpen help

The Philadelphia Phillies recently added Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez to the fold via trade, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the ever-aggressive Dave Dombrowski may not be done fine-tuning his roster for what he hopes will be a World Series run. Specifically, the Phils may be looking for more bullpen reinforcements. Philly ranks a middling 16th in MLB in relief ERA, although their bullpen peripherals perhaps point to better days ahead. Relievers are always in demand this time of year, so the Phils will no doubt have company on that particular shopping aisle. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 7:02 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 3:02 pm EDT
 
A's relievers in demand

The Oakland A's don't appear likely to move injured closer Mason Miller, but other members of the bullpen may be on the way out. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that right-hander Lucas Erceg is drawing interest, as is lefty Scott Alexander. The 29-year-old Erceg is in his second big-league season. This year, he has a 109 ERA+ in 36 2/3 innings with 41 strikeouts and 11 unintentional walks. Alexander, 35, has 2.82 ERA and 4.18 FIP in 22 1/3 innings this year. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 6:57 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 2:57 pm EDT
 
Flaherty on the move?

Joel Sherman notes that the Detroit Tigers have scratched right-hander Jack Flaherty from his scheduled Monday night start, which suggests a trade, or at least the strong possibility of one, is imminent. 

Flaherty in his first season in Detroit has enjoyed a strong bounce-back campaign with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings.

In particular, he's drastically ramped up his strikeout numbers compared to what he'd done in recent seasons with the Cardinals. Given that underlying performance, he figures to be a true needle-mover for the team that acquires him. He's owed the rest of a $14 million salary for 2024 before once again becoming a free agent this coming winter. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 6:01 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 2:01 pm EDT
 
Possibly of note for the sickos: Yorke has shockingly solid ball-tracking metrics in Triple-A.

 
Red Sox, Pirates strike minor deal

The details: 

The 23-year-old Priester, a right-hander, has across parts of two MLB seasons put up an ERA of 6.46 and an FIP of 5.82 in 14 starts and six relief appearances. Yorke, a 22-year-old primary second baseman who's also seen time in left field, has an OPS of .795 over four minor-league seasons. He's a former No. 17 overall pick. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 5:55 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 1:55 pm EDT
 
Dodgers, Cardinals, White Sox wrapping up three-teamer

Cardinals will receive Erick Fedde, the Dodgers get Tommy Edman, and the White Sox will receive prospects. Fedde should help stabilize the Cardinals rotation -- a rotation that has had a lot of resources poured into it over the last six-plus months -- while Edman gives the Dodgers a good glove and baserunner with a decent bat who can slot in across the diamond. 

Reds, Mariners swing minor swap

The Cincinnati Reds on Monday announced that they've acquired infielder Ty France and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for catcher Andruw Salcedo. The 30-year-old France was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners after he slashed .223/.312/.350 in 88 games. Salcedo, 21, has a .676 OPS across parts of four minor-league seasons. This season, he's been assigned to the Florida State League.

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 4:56 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 12:56 pm EDT
 
Padres considering rotation help

As the San Diego Padres angle to keep their grip on a wild-card spot in the NL, they may be looking to add starting pitching. Here's this from Dennis Lin and Chad Jennings of The Athletic

"League sources told The Athletic that the Padres have spoken with the Detroit Tigers about rental starter Jack Flaherty, among other potential targets. San Diego has at least checked in with the San Francisco Giants about former Padres lefty Blake Snell, as the New York Post reported."

Flaherty, who's on a one-year pact in Detroit, is enjoying perhaps the best season of his career, particularly in terms of his strikeout capabilities. Snell, who won the NL Cy Young award with the Pads last season, has disappointing overall numbers, probably because he signed so late, but he's been trending strongly upward of late. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 4:28 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 12:28 pm EDT
 
Braves considering Crochet

It remains to be seen whether the Chicago White Sox will trade breakout lefty Garrett Crochet, who's been one of the elite strikeout pitchers in baseball this season despite being in the rotation for the first time. If they do decide to move him, then the Atlanta Braves might have interest, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman

The Braves have been hit hard by rotation injuries this season, and Crochet would give them a frontline presence, provided he holds up under what's easily the heaviest workload of his career. One potentially complicating factor is that Crochet may reportedly demand an extension from any team that trades for him if they want him to pitch in the postseason. As things stand now, Crochet is under team control through the 2026 season.

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 3:32 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 11:32 am EDT
 
Yankees interested in Yandy Díaz

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the New York Yankees remain interested in first baseman/third baseman Yandy Díaz of the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. Normally, you'd wonder about a team's willingness to trade within the division, but the Rays recently dealt Zach Eflin to the Orioles. 

As for Díaz, his offensive numbers are down a bit this season, but overall he's been a highly productive hitter in recent years. He's also controllable through 2026 provided his $12 million team option for that season is exercised. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 3:26 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 11:26 am EDT
 
Kikuchi trade market heating up

The Blue Jays are open for business when it comes to their walk-year talent/pending free agents, and that means veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi is likely being dangled. Speaking of which, Jon Morosi reports that the Dodgers, Twins, Padres, and Astros all have some level of interest in him. 

This season, Kikuchi, 33, has an ERA of 4.75 and an FIP of 3.64 in 115 2/3 innings of work. As you can see, his underlying numbers suggest better days ahead, and no doubt interested parties are banking on that. Kikuchi is owed the balance of a $10 million salary for this season. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 3:15 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 11:15 am EDT
 
Royals acquire Lorenzen from Rangers

The Kansas City Royals have acquired veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers in exchange for lefty reliever Walter Pennington. The Royals have announced the trade. 

Lorenzen, 32, has pitched to a 3.81 ERA/103 ERA+ in 101 2/3 innings this season with a K/BB ratio of 1.56 and an FIP of 5.16. For his career, he has an ERA+ of 105 across parts of 10 major-league seasons. Lorenzen is owed the balance of a $4.5 million salary for the rest of this season, and then he's eligible for free agency. 

As for Pennington, 26, he's made only one appearance in the majors this season. He has, however, been quite effective at the Triple-A level in 2024. 

This should not be interpreted as the start of a sell-off by the defending-champion Rangers. Rather, it's a reflection of the fact that they'll soon be healthier up and down the roster as they angle to win the AL West. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 2:39 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:39 am EDT
 
Yes, the Cardinals are buying

The Cardinals are within range of a wild-card spot in the NL and aren't yet buried in the NL Central race. That means they'll be seeking to add to the current roster as the deadline nears, as Katie Woo points out: 

The Tommy Edman scuttle is noted below. They'll likely only move him if it brings back a starting pitcher -- such as Erick Fedde of the White Sox. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 2:17 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:17 am EDT
 
Orioles eyeing Snell

It remains to be seen whether the Giants, who have seen their fortunes improve in recent days, decide to sell at the deadline, but if they do then lefty Blake Snell could be one of their more intriguing pieces. Snell's overall numbers this season look grim, but that's probably a consequence of his not signing until late in the offseason. Lately, he's looked more like his vintage self. Enter the Orioles? They're looking for additional rotation help even after nabbing Zach Eflin, and Snell would no doubt give them frontline upside. Indeed, Jon Heyman reports that the O's indeed do have some level of interest in Snell should the Giants decide to reset rather than make a wild-card push down the stretch. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 2:05 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 10:05 am EDT
 
Orioles, Tigers still talking Skubal

It seems unlikely that the Tigers will trade Tarik Skubal, the 27-year-old AL Cy Young contender who's not eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season. However, as Jon Morosi reports the Orioles remain in contact with Detroit about the possibility of a Skubal blockbuster. Even after acquiring Zach Eflin, Baltimore may still be seeking out rotation help, and no doubt they have the prospects necessary to at least tempt Tigers lead decision-maker Scott Harris. In the unlikely event that a Skubal deal comes to pass, it would stand as the biggest trade of the deadline. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:50 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:50 am EDT
 
Pillar on the block

Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar has enjoyed a productive run with the Angels this season, and that could see the 35-year-old fly-catcher dealt to a contender. Jon Heyman tweets that such an outcome is likely as Pillar eyes possible retirement at season's end. Pillar this season boasts a slash line of .308/.353/.500 in 51 games for the Halos with six homers, seven steals, and primary duty in center field.

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:25 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:25 am EDT
 
Rangers willing to listen on Lorenzen?

Given that the Rangers are the defending World Series champs, are about to get much healthier, and are pretty close to playoff position right now, it seems highly unlikely that they'll sell off any useful pieces before the deadline. However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that if they do take such a take then veteran right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen could be dealt. The 32-year-old Lorenzen is on a one-year contract with Texas, and thus far in 2024 he's put up a 3.81 ERA/103 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 1.56 in 18 starts and one relief appearance for Texas. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:21 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:21 am EDT
 
Yankees, Dodgers have interest in Cardinals' Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman, the Cardinals' 29-year-old jack-of-all-defensive-trades, has yet to see game action in the majors this season thanks to a slow recovery from offseason wrist surgery. However, he's presently on minor-league rehab assignment, which means that a return date may be coming into view soon. As Tuesday's deadline nears, there seems to be significant trade interest in Edman as the Cardinals seek out rotation help. 

According to Ari Alexander, the Cardinals have discussed a potential three-team swap with the White Sox and Dodgers that would bring Chicago starter Erick Fedde to the Cardinals and send Edman to the Dodgers. As well, Katie Woo of The Athletic has previously reported that the Yankees have trade interest in Edman and that the Cardinals would likewise seek out starting pitching in that trade pairing -- possibly targeting lefty Nestor Cortes. 

Edman has been roughly a league-average hitter over the course of his career, but he adds significant value on the bases and with his capacity to be a plus fielder at multiple up-the-middle positions. 

Dayn Perry
July 29, 2024, 1:11 PM
Jul. 29, 2024, 9:11 am EDT

