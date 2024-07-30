2024 MLB trade deadline rumors: Latest news, trades, live updates for Yankees, Dodgers, Blake Snell, more

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is here. The deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET tonight (July 30), and it is the last chance for contenders to reinforce their roster for the stretch run and rebuilders to cash in their trade chips. There are so many teams in the race and on the postseason bubble at the moment. They have to decide if they're buying or selling very soon.

Here are our top 30 trade candidates, several of whom have already been moved. But big names -- like Luis Robert Jr., Garrett Crochet and Blake Snell -- remain on the block. You can see every move that's been made so far in our trade tracker.

There have been several notable trades around the league within the last few days. Here are the biggest:

Notable 2024 MLB trade deadline moves

Follow along below as CBS Sports provides live updates and analysis on all the deadline rumors and trades.