Is the Houston Astros' extended run of relevance in the standings finally at an end? That's a question worth pondering as the increasingly blighted club deals with yet another serious injury.

The latest malady of note is the major ankle injury suffered by infielder Carlos Correa while taking batting practice on Tuesday. The exact diagnosis and timeline are still to come, but Correa's absence is likely to be measured in weeks and perhaps even months, according to MLB.com. Correa, who at last year's trade deadline reunited with the team that originally made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, had been enjoying a strong 2026 campaign. As the Astros' leadoff hitter in front of early MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez, Correa is batting .279/.369/.418 with rejuvenated defense at shortstop in place of Jeremy Peña. Suffice it to say, the loss of Correa is a huge blow to a team that's already dealt with many of them this season.

Correa, once he's placed on the injured list, will join 13 teammates on the IL, a number of them core contributors. There are injuries and then there's carnage. In Houston, it's a case of the latter. In addition to Peña (hamstring strain), notable names like star closer Josh Hader (biceps tendinitis), Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown (shoulder strain), rotation stalwart Ronel Blanco (Tommy John), marquee offseason addition Tatsuya Imai (arm fatigue), the underrated Cristian Javier (shoulder strain), starting catcher Yainer Diaz (oblique), and starting left fielder Joey Loperfido (quad strain). That's not even a full listing. Throw in another round of free-agent departures (Framber Valdez to the Tigers), the possible age-related decline of future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve, and a thinned-out farm system not equipped to supply reinforcements, and it's little surprise the Astros are struggling.

Although they managed a crisp 2-1 win over the champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, the Astros are still just 15-22 on the season with a minus-27 run differential. Houston has put up those marks despite, according to opponents' average winning percentage, having played the weakest schedule to date in all of Major League Baseball. If paces hold, the Astros this season will go 66-96, which would be their worst record since 2013, when they were deep in the throes of tanking under disgraced former lead executive Jeff Luhnow. If anything, the loss of a performer like Correa for what figures to be an extended period of time makes it possible they'll be even worse than moving forward.

That's a jarring reversal of fortunes for a club that's ripped off 10 straight winning (full) seasons and made the postseason in nine of the last 11 years. Along the way, the Astros won a pair of World Series titles and made it at least as far as the American League Championship Series for seven consecutive years. In a sport like MLB, with its randomness and onion-grade layers of postseason play, that's a modern dynasty. It's also something that feels further and further away with each day and each new IL move.



Record Playoff results 2015 86-76 Lost ALDS 2016 84-78 -- 2017 101-61 Won World Series 2018 103-59 Lost ALCS 2019 107-55 Lost World Series 2020 29-31 Lost ALCS 2021 95-67 Lost World Series 2022 106-56 Won World Series 2023 90-72 Lost ALCS 2024 88-73 Lost AL Wild Card Series 2025 87-75 --

At a performance level, the ravaged pitching staff has been Houston's undoing. The Astros presently rank last in MLB with a staff ERA of 5.65. The rotation is 29th in MLB with an ERA of 5.13 and 22nd with an FIP of 4.56. The bullpen, meantime, is dead last with a wholly unworkable ERA of 6.20 and also dead last with an FIP of 5.75. This situation hasn't been helped by an Astros team defense that ranks 28th in MLB in Defensive Efficiency Rating, or the percentage of balls in play that a defense converts into outs. The pleasing upside of Houston's struggles has been the offense, which has been one of the best in baseball at the level of runs scored (fifth in MLB) and the underlying indicators that make up xwOBA (also fifth). However, the loss of Correa and his high OBP in front of Alvarez, baseball's most ruthless producer in 2026, strikes at the heart of that strength.

Yes, the American League outside of the Yankees and to a lesser extent the Rays is a non-competitive mess right now, and the Astros' own division, the AL West, is paced by the 18-17 A's. Houston's hopes in 2026 can't be dismissed out of hand because of the state of the league, but all these injuries make a return to relevance unlikely. That's especially the case if teams like the Mariners find their expected level in the weeks to come. This means something of a reckoning in Houston -- one that could imperil the jobs of manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown. (Owner Jim Crane certainly isn't going to fire himself.) It also raises the possibility of a deadline sell-off in Houston, as jarring as that sounds after the last decade-plus of high-level baseball by the Astros.

Time and tide always have their way with championship teams, and the Astros juggernauts helmed over the years by the likes of George Springer, peak Altuve, pre-Twins Correa, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Valdez, Dallas Keuchel, Yuli Gurriel, and others seem like a long time ago. Maybe that's not true in the broader temporal sense, but it's certainly true in terms of where the Astros find themselves right now and what their near-, mid-, and long-term outlooks tell us. The party's probably over in Houston. The weakness of the AL this season is such that May obituaries are premature, but with the loss of Correa and so many others, it's hard to see how the Astros rise out of this for one last run.