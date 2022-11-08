Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will return for the 2023 season, he told reporters (including MLB.com's Brian McTaggart) on Tuesday. Baker noted that the contract is not yet finalized, but it stands to reason the finish line must be in sight if he's openly discussing the matter.

"I always said if I win one, I want two. I like to keep my word," Baker told McTaggart. "This is as much fun as I've had ever."

Baker, 73 years old, just won his first World Series title as a manager. That was the last box he had to check off as part of a 25-year career in the dugout. Over that time, he's won 53.9 percent of his regular season games, and has captured three pennants. Baker is the only manager in league history to guide five different franchises to the playoffs: the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and, of course, the Astros. He's a three-time recipient of the Manager of the Year Award.

Baker may not have had the opportunity to win a ring as a manager if not for the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the Astros in early 2020. The fallout of that scandal saw Houston owner Jim Crane fire general manager Jeff Luhnow and skipper A.J. Hinch (now at the helm of the Detroit Tigers), replacing them with Tampa Bay Rays executive James Click and Baker. (Click's return, by the way, remains far less certain than Baker's.)

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Prior to becoming a manager, Baker enjoyed a 19-year playing career. He suited up for four squads, including the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, and made a pair of All-Star teams in his career.

Baker was a part of the 1981 Dodgers team that won the World Series, meaning that he now has two championship rings to put on display: one from his playing days, and one from his coaching days.