Astros vs. Rays score: Live ALDS Game 4 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage

Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros is now underway. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1, so, like Game 3, this is an elimination game for the Rays. They're trying to force a decisive Game 5 back in Houston on Thursday. As for the Astros, they're trying to secure a berth opposite the Yankees in the ALCS. Houston ace Justin Verlander is on the mound, while the Rays are countering with a bullpen game in which manager Kevin Cash will be aggressive in playing matchups throughout the night.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field (St. Petersburg, Florida)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: HOU -240 | TB +210 | O/U: 7.5

Starting pitchers: RHP Justin Verlander (HOU) vs. RHP Diego Castillo (TB)

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

