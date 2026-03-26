Wednesday night, the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants opened the 2026 MLB season at Oracle Park. It's the only game on Wednesday's schedule. The other 28 teams are enjoying one last off-day before they begin their seasons Thursday and Friday.

The Yankees and Giants battled on the field Wednesday night, and three decades ago they battled in free agency for the game's best player. Both clubs pursued Barry Bonds as a free agent during the 1992 offseason, and, of course, Bonds ultimately went home to the Bay Area, signing a six-year deal worth just under $44 million with the Giants. It made him the game's highest-paid player.

During a visit to the Netflix broadcast booth on Wednesday, Bonds said late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was willing to make him baseball's highest-paid player, but he put a deadline on the offer. That pushed Bonds to San Francisco. Here's the story:

"George isn't here anymore, so I can tell the truth, right?" Bonds started. "I would've been with the Yankees, but Steinbrenner got on the phone and called us and told me, 'Barry, we're going to give you the money -- the highest-paid player at that time -- but you got to sign the contract by 2 o'clock this afternoon. And I said, 'Excuse me?!' And I just hung the phone up.

"And I went to go get lunch, and Dennis Gilbert, my agent, they were like, 'Do you know what you just did?!' I'm like, 'Did you know what he just said?!'" Bonds continued. "I just said, 'Forget it.' By the time I walked down the street to go get lunch, I said, 'Let me just think about this.' The Giants called me, and I said, 'I'm going home.'"

Back in 1992, the New York Times reported the Yankees gave Bonds two days to accept the offer, not until 2 p.m. Also, a sixth year was said to be the sticking point, not the deadline. The Yankees held firm at five years. The Giants put a sixth year on the table and that pushed it across the finish line.

Bonds enjoyed 15 very successful seasons with the Giants, winning four MVPs and eventually becoming the all-time home run king. The Yankees did just fine without him. They won the World Series in 1996, four years after losing out on Bonds, then won three more titles in 1998, 1999, and 2000.