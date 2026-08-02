Braves acquire outfielder Lane Thomas, pitcher Bailey Falter from Royals in trade deadline deal, per report

The Atlanta Braves have acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN reports.

Lane Thomas KC • CF • #15 BA 0.230 R 31 HR 10 RBI 37 SB 7 View Profile

Bailey Falter RP ERA 13.97 WHIP 3.1 IP 9.2 BB 6 K 6

Thomas, 30, presently has an OPS+ of 104, which is right in line with his career mark of 103. A right-handed hitter, he boasts a career OPS of .850 against left-handed pitching. This season, Thomas has spent time at all three outfield positions, and he's been a primary center fielder in each of the last three seasons. That makes him a sound roster fit in Atlanta, which has left-handed hitters starting in center (Michael Harris III) and in right (Mike Yastrzemski). The Braves were also in need of outfield depth because they may want to give Ronald Acuña Jr. more time at DH in an attempt to keep him healthy for the stretch drive and postseason.

As for Falter, the 29-year-old has mostly been a starter for his career, but he does have experience working out of the bullpen. He may fill a long-relief/swing role for the Braves, as they figure to add additional rotation help before Monday's deadline.

For the Braves, the move comes as they attempt to maintain their healthy lead in the National League East and perhaps put pressure on the Dodgers and Brewers ahead of them for a first-round bye in the postseason. The Royals, meantime, are in last place in the American League Central with negligible postseason hopes.

The trade comes mere days before Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline.

CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.