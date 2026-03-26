For the second time in a week, the Chicago Cubs have extended one of their core players. The Cubbies and second baseman Nico Hoerner have agreed to a six-year contract that takes him off the upcoming free agent market, reports ESPN. Financial terms are unknown. The team has not yet announced the signing.

Hoerner, 28, went 0 for 4 in Chicago's Opening Day loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday (WAS 10, CHC 4). A year ago, he slashed .297/.345/.394 with 29 stolen bases and the third-lowest strikeout rate among qualified hitters. Add in Gold Glove caliber defense, and Hoerner was a 4 WAR player for the fourth consecutive season. He's one of the game's most underappreciated players.

We ranked Hoerner as one of the 10 best players set to hit free agency after the season. We also predicted he would pass up the chance to hit the open market and instead sign long-term with Chicago. Here's the prediction write-up:

The Cubs have a lot -- A LOT -- of players coming off the books after the season. Hoerner, Ian Happ, Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki, Jameson Taillon, and a few others are all heading into free agency. I have a hard time believing Chicago will let them all hit the open market and try to replace them all at once. Expect them to approach a few guy about extensions, with Hoerner likely at the top of the list. He's already signed one extension to remain on the North Side and his all-around game (Gold Glove defense, elite contact, elite baserunning, etc.) will be close to impossible to replace. How does a six-year, $120 million contract with some bells and whistles (opt outs, options, etc.) sound? Regardless of the contract terms, I boldly predict Hoerner will sign an extension to remain with the Cubs rather than become a free agent this coming winter.

The Cubs signed center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to a six-year contract worth $115 million extension earlier this week. With shortstop Dansby Swanson signed through 2029, the Cubs have ensured their up-the-middle players -- all Gold Glove defenders -- will remain together for at least another three seasons beyond this one.

Chicago went 92-70 and finished second in the NL Central last year. They were eliminated by the division rival Milwaukee Brewers in five games in the NLDS. All six of our MLB experts picked the Cubs to win the division in 2026.