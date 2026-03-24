The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is fast approaching. Wednesday, March 25, is the Opening Night game between the Giants and Yankees. The rest of the teams will open their seasons a day or two later. To mark the occasion, here is one bold prediction for all 30 teams heading into 2026. Some will be oddly specific and some will focus more on the big picture. Come with me, won't you?

Prediction: Corbin Burnes will lead the team in pitching WAR.

I won't lie to you, I don't love Arizona's pitching. Merrill Kelly's back is aching, Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez have been going backwards for two years now, and Brandon Pfaadt has yet to make The Leap. Ryne Nelson might be their most reliable starter going into the season. So, to start this year's bold predictions, I will say Burnes leads the D-backs in pitching WAR even though he's not expected to return from Tommy John surgery until sometime around the All-Star break. Those 10-15 starts he makes (if he even makes that many) will be enough to edge out Gallen, Kelly, et al for the team lead. This is a pro-Burnes bold prediction as much as it is an "everyone else makes me nervous" bold prediction.

Prediction: Leo De Vries will make his MLB debut in the second half.

The prize of the Mason Miller trade has blown everyone away this spring, including the Athletics themselves. De Vries reached Double-A as an 18 year old last summer and slashed .281/.359/.551 in a month there, so it is no surprise he ranks as one of the very best prospects in the sport. The first sign the A's are considering calling De Vries up will be when they begin playing him at third base in the minors rather than his usual shortstop (third base is where the greatest team need is at the MLB level), and this next bold prediction says we will see him in Sacramento this summer. There has not been a teenager in the big leagues since Elvis Luciano and Juan Soto in 2019. De Vries will join that club in 2026.

Prediction: JR Ritchie will be their second-best starter.

The cracks in the rotation have already formed. Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep will miss months, not weeks, after having bone spurs taken out of their elbows. Spencer Strider has an oblique strain. Reynaldo López is down about 4 mph this spring following last year's shoulder surgery. Joey Wentz will miss the season after tearing his ACL. The Braves will need innings throughout the season and Ritchie, Atlanta's top righty pitching prospect, is positioned to provide them. He reached Triple-A last year and had a 2.64 ERA in 140 minor-league innings. For this bold prediction, I'll define "second best" as second highest WAR behind Chris Sale. Sound good? Good.

Prediction: Ryan Helsley will not lead the team in saves.

Although he doesn't like spending money on pitchers, president of baseball operations Mike Elias committed two years and $28 million (with an opt out) to Helsley to serve as the club's closer. It's a fine dice roll -- Helsley has been one of the game's best relievers the last five years and it's a short-term contract -- and Helsley's had a good spring, though he is missing some velocity and whiffs. Closers lose their jobs every year, even big-name closers. This bold prediction says Helsley will lose his closer's job at some point and not lead the O's in saves in 2026. That doesn't mean he'll be a disaster! Just that someone else will step in long enough to lead the team in saves.

Prediction: Marcelo Mayer will finish the season as the starting shortstop.

All indications are Mayer will open the season at second base with Trevor Story at shortstop and, honestly, it feels backwards. Story's defense has slipped as he's gotten into his mid-30s, which is a completely normal thing, but it is getting to be something the Red Sox can't overlook much longer. Remember, Story played second base when he first signed with the Red Sox. It was only after Xander Bogaerts left as a free agent that he slid back over to short. I boldly predict the defensive gap between Mayer and Story will become too much to ignore and they'll swap positions at midseason. Mayer finishes the year at short with Story at second.

Prediction: Nico Hoerner will pass on free agency and sign an extension.

The Cubs have a lot -- A LOT -- of players coming off the books after the season. Hoerner, Ian Happ, Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki, Jameson Taillon, and a few others are all heading into free agency. I have a hard time believing Chicago will let them all hit the open market and try to replace them all at once. Expect them to approach a few guy about extensions, with Hoerner likely at the top of the list. He's already signed one extension to remain on the North Side and his all-around game (Gold Glove defense, elite contact, elite baserunning, etc.) will be close to impossible to replace. How does a six-year, $120 million contract with some bells and whistles (opt outs, options, etc.) sound? Regardless of the contract terms, I boldly predict Hoerner will sign an extension to remain with the Cubs rather than become a free agent this coming winter.

Prediction: Munetaka Murakami will win the Home Run Derby.

The Murakami signing was my favorite move of the offseason. That doesn't mean I think it was the best move of the offseason, but I love the rebuilding ChiSox rolling the dice on a 26-year-old with enormous, game-changing power. There is major swing-and-miss risk, I know, but two years and $34 million is nothing. It's a potential steal, and if things don't work out, the White Sox can walk away in 18 months. Anyway, this next bold prediction says Murakami will get a chance to showcase his power at the Home Run Derby in July and he'll win the thing. He would be the first Japanese-born player to do so.

Prediction: Chase Burns will lead baseball in strikeout rate.

Hunter Greene's injury is bad, bad news for a Reds team that needs every win it can get to return to the postseason. Greene's injury does create a clear path for Burns, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 Draft, to spend most of the season in Cincinnati's rotation. He showed electric stuff in his MLB debut last year, striking out 67 of the 188 batters he faced. That's 35.6%. The league average has hovered around 22% the last few years. This bold prediction calls for Burns to post the highest strikeout rate in baseball among pitchers who throw as many innings as he does. For reference, Zack Wheeler's 33.3% strikeout rate was the highest among the 127 pitchers who threw 100 innings in 2025. Burns will be the sport's strikeout rate king this summer.

Prediction: Steven Kwan will be traded at the deadline.

Maybe this prediction isn't so bold because it was no secret Kwan was on the trade block last summer and again in the offseason. He is still a Guardian though, so no one met Cleveland's asking price. Kwan is playing center field this spring because it would allow the Guardians to put the best team on the field around him. I also think it's a bit of a showcase. Center field is a thin position league-wide, and if Kwan shows he can handle it (he has done well so far), the team will be able to raise its asking price at the deadline. Free agency is two years away and two postseasons of Kwan will be way more valuable than one. Even if they're in the race, I think the Guardians go through with it and trade Kwan come July. It has been foretold.

Prediction: Charlie Condon will finish second on the team in home runs.

A big spring training wasn't enough to win Condon, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 Draft, a spot on the Opening Day roster. He's played only 55 games in Double-A and none in Triple-A, after all. That said, Condon has made real strides at the plate and it would be a surprise if he doesn't make his MLB debut this summer. For this bold prediction, I'll say Condon gets called up early enough in the season to finish second on the team in home runs behind Hunter Goodman (or maybe Mickey Moniak). Condon's thing is big-time power and he tends to hit home runs in bunches. The Rockies and their fans need something to feel good about. Condon coming up and hitting the ball out of the park on the regular would qualify.

Prediction: Justin Verlander will announce his retirement plans in September.

To be clear, this does not mean Verlander will hang up his spikes midseason. This bold prediction says Verlander will pull a Clayton Kershaw and announce in September that he will retire after the season. Now 43, Verlander has made it no secret he wants to get to 300 wins, but he's at 266 now, and it's hard to see him reaching the milestone. He doesn't need 300 wins anyway. He's a first-ballot Hall of Fame lock. Returning to the Tigers felt like Verlander not-so-subtly letting everyone know he is going to play one last farewell season, then call it a career. Come September, wait for the announcement. I boldly predict it's coming.

Prediction: Isaac Paredes will be traded before April 14.

This bold prediction has a deadline. April 14 is the first day of the Astros' second homestand, and I say Paredes will be traded between now and then. Houston has been trying to untangle their infield since November and there are only so many ways to do it. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Jeremy Peña aren't going anywhere. Christian Walker will be difficult to move given his contract. That leaves Paredes, who was in trade rumors all winter. It is not often notable trades are made in early April, but they do happen (the Quinn Priester trade was last April 7, for example). I predict Paredes will be involved in one within the next two weeks. I've always liked the Red Sox as a fit. For bold prediction purposes, the where doesn't matter. Just that Paredes gets traded before April 14.

Prediction: They'll set a new franchise record for home runs.

Does this even qualify as bold? It feels almost like a gimme. Salvador Perez is still humming along (and only 15 homers short of becoming of the franchise leader). Vinnie Pasquantino went deep 32 times last year. Jac Caglianone has the power to do that this year. Bobby Witt Jr. is on the very short list of the game's best players. There's power-hitting talent on the roster. And, on top of that, the Royals brought the walls in at Kauffman Stadium because they want more homers. The stars are aligned for the Royals to break the franchise's single-season home run record (193 in 2017), and I boldly predict it will happen.

Prediction: José Soriano will throw the season's first no-hitter.

And thus the first no-hitter since the Cubs had a combined no-hitter against the Pirates on Sept. 4, 2024. Last season was baseball's first no-hitter-less season since 2005. I don't expect a repeat. This bold prediction calls for the underrated Soriano to throw the first no-hitter of 2026 and, just to call my shot, I'll say he does it against the Padres on April 18. Nice and early in the season. Soriano misses bats and led all qualified starters in ground ball rate last year. That's a recipe for a no-hitter on his best days.

Prediction: Shohei Ohtani will be a Cy Young finalist.

Other than health and that guy in Pittsburgh, the biggest thing standing between Ohtani and a Cy Young is workload. Pitchers no longer need a huge innings total to win the award -- per-inning excellence is rewarded now -- but Ohtani will push it to the extreme. The Dodgers will use a six-man rotation this year and Ohtani's work as a hitter will require the occasional long break between pitching starts. His career high is the 166 innings he threw with the Angels in 2022 and I don't see him coming close to that in 2026. I think the target is 130 innings or so, plus October. Will 130 innings be enough to get Ohtani serious Cy Young consideration? I boldly predict it will be, and he'll finish among the top three vote-getters for the award.

Prediction: They'll enter September in third place in the NL East.

I like what the Marlins and POBO Peter Bendix are building. They finished last season well (54-42 in their final 96 games) and have several young power hitters ready to blossom and contribute more, namely Agustín Ramírez and offseason pickup Owen Caissie. The back of the rotation is a little dicey following the Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers trades, but top prospects Robby Snelling and Thomas White are coming and there's enough bullpen depth to make close games interesting. I don't think the Marlins are ready to jump into a postseason spot. I do think they'll stay relevant all year though, and boldly predict they'll go into the season's final month no lower than third place in the NL East. That would be quite an accomplishment given the non-Washington teams in their division.

Prediction: Jacob Misiorowski will make more relief appearances than starts.

Remember when Misiorowski was an All-Star last season? That was a little weird, but who cares? The All-Star Game is a fun exhibition that showcases the game's most exciting talent. Anyway, Misiorowski was wobbly down the stretch last year, which is something that will happen from time to time given his mechanics and less-than-stellar control. The Brewers are as good as any team in baseball at getting the most out of their pitchers, even if that means moving them into a lesser role. This next bold prediction says Misiorowski will again be a huge part of the Brewers in 2026, but he'll find himself making long relief appearances for a spell and finish the year with more bullpen outings than starts.

Prediction: Bailey Ober will be traded before Joe Ryan.

Minnesota's chances of contention took a major hit when Pablo López went down with elbow surgery, and they weren't exactly AL Central or wild card favorites before that. Ryan has been in trade rumors for 18 months now, but don't sleep on Ober, who is also under team control through 2027. The fact that he's throwing 89 mph this spring doesn't make me feel great, but Ober was never a hard-thrower to begin with. He's a solid back-end option for a contenting team and pitching is always in demand at the trade deadline. For this bold prediction, I say the Twins will trade Ober before they trade Ryan, which could mean they don't trade Ryan at all (that would surprise me, but crazier things have happened).

Prediction: Carlos Mendoza will be the first manager fired.

The pressure has been ratcheted up on Mendoza after a colossally disappointing 2025 season and an active winter that saw the Mets reshape their defense and a good chunk of the lineup. Another postseason-less season won't be tolerated, and if the Mets looked headed down that path early this year, Mendoza will be on the hot seat. I don't think POBO David Stearns wants to fire Mendoza, but if things aren't going according to plan, he may have no choice. This bold prediction says the Mets will start slow, slow enough to make the first managerial change of 2026.

Prediction: They will have the best ABS challenge success rate in baseball.

The robo ump era has arrived. It's only a challenge system right now, but make no mistake, a fully automated strike zone is coming at some point. The Yankees figure to benefit from the challenge system as much as any team. They're running it back with largely the same team, and last season New York's hitters were a rounding error away from leading baseball in chase rate. Their catchers, meanwhile, were near the top of the league in framing. Their guys know the strike zone extremely well, both at the plate and behind it. That should serve the Yankees well in the challenge department, so this bold prediction calls for them to have the highest success rate in the game in Year 1 with robo umps.

Prediction: They'll have two Rookie of the Year finalists.

The Phillies did not overhaul their roster (or at least their offense) as much as expected in the offseason. Instead, they're banking on youth to re-energize what has maybe gone a little stale. Justin Crawford is slated to take over center field full-time and Andrew Painter, who is still only 22 even though it feels like he's been in the system for a decade, is the odds-on favorite to be the No. 5 starter. I'm a bit skeptical of Crawford because he puts the ball on the ground so much, which will limit his offensive output, but Painter has the goods and should get better now that he's further away from Tommy John surgery. My latest bold prediction says Crawford and Painter will both have the desired impact and finish in the top three of the Rookie of the Year voting.

Prediction: They'll send three players to the All-Star Game.

It has been over a decade since the Pirates last sent more than two players to the All-Star Game. You have to go back to 2015, when Gerrit Cole, A.J. Burnett, Andrew McCutchen, and Mark Melancon represented the black and gold at the Midsummer Classic. This summer, the Pirates will of course send Paul Skenes to the All-Star Game. I'm boldly predicting hot shot prospect Konnor Griffin will join him. As for the third All-Star, how does Bubba Chandler sound? It feels like half the league's pitchers make the All-Star Game these days. Chandler is a top prospect with high-end stuff. I can see him dominating through the first half and playing his way to Philadelphia in July.

Prediction: Matthew Liberatore will be an All-Star.

Not as the token Cardinal either. He'll be a deserving All-Star. Liberatore turned in 29 credible starts last season and he's added a splitter this spring even though he already had six pitches (four-seamer, sinker, cutter, curveball, slider, changeup). He has so many pitches now that he ran out of buttons on PitchCom. Liberatore throws a healthy amount of strikes and keeping walks down is half the battle. The tools are there to miss more bats and get ground balls. This bold prediction says Liberatore will do that this season and earn a place in the Midsummer Classic, and not just because the Cardinals have to send someone.

Prediction: They will lead MLB in starting pitchers used.

The Padres simultaneously have too many starters and not enough. They have lots of bodies but few guys you can count on to take the ball every five days and be effective. It's Michael King and Nick Pivetta, maybe Joe Musgrove coming off Tommy John surgery, and that's about it. Walker Buehler, Kyle Hart, Marco Gonzales, Germán Márquez, JP Sears, and Randy Vásquez are all rotation candidates. Maybe Matt Waldron too. It feels like San Diego could be scrambling for starts all year. So, this bold prediction says the Padres will use the most different starting pitchers in baseball this year. That is not automatically a bad thing (the Dodgers routinely use among the most starters each year), but it can create some anxiety.

Prediction: Rafael Devers will be a Gold Glove finalist.

Devers playing first base was a whole big thing last year because of how everything ended with the Red Sox. If you stopped paying attention, though (and I wouldn't blame you given how the Giants' season went), you missed Devers starting 29 of the team's final 61 games at first. And you know what? He looked OK. Not amazing, but not a disaster either. You could see how it could work long-term with more experience and an offseason to work at it. I'm not saying Devers will win a Gold Glove in 2026. But be one of three finalists for the award? Sure, I'll boldly predict that.

Prediction: J.P. Crawford will not finish the season as the starting shortstop.

Once one of the game's top shortstop defenders, Crawford has lost a step or two (or three) in the field and it's becoming hard to ignore. He's also entering the final year of his contract. That means no long-term fences to mend and an easier path for the Mariners to shift Crawford off his longtime position. He's a beloved player and it would be a difficult conversation, but, ultimately, it would be the best thing for what might be the American League's best team. Crawford and second baseman Cole Young would switch positions, or maybe top prospect Colt Emerson will come up. I'm not sure what the move looks like, exactly. I just boldly predict someone other than Crawford will be Seattle's starting shortstop come the end of the season.

Prediction: Drew Rasmussen will be traded at the deadline.

The Rays are nothing if not opportunistic. Rasmussen is very good and very cheap, and his contract includes an $8 million club option for 2027. That's a bargain. Rasmussen is the kind of high-quality/low-cost player the Rays need to succeed. That contract also makes Rasmussen incredibly valuable as a trade chip, and Tampa's front office is more than willing to trade their best players, even when they're in the postseason race. Starting pitchers are always in demand at the trade deadline. If When the Rays put Rasmussen on the market, the bidding war will be fierce. They won't pass it up. They'll trade him. I boldly predict it.

Prediction: They'll have the first ever ABS challenge walk-off win.

It's coming. You know. I know it. We all know it. A team will win a game when a called strike is challenged and overturned into a ball, leading to a walk-off bases-loaded walk. The Rangers seem like as good a team as any to be the first to win a game on an ABS challenge, so let's make that this bold prediction. I'm going to call my shot: Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Angels, Kyle Higashioka will benefit from the overturned ball four to win the game. (Does this not seem like something that would happen to the Angels? It totally does.)

Prediction: Daulton Varsho will go 30-30.

That being 30 home runs and 30 defensive runs saved, not 30 stolen bases (Varsho has 53 steals in 648 career games). Varsho slugged 20 homers in only 71 games around injuries last season, and he hit 27 homers in a full season back in 2022. A 30-homer season is not far-fetched. As for 30 defensive runs saved, that's a very lofty total. Only four players have had a 30 DRS season in the last decade (Mookie Betts did it twice). Varsho is a terrific center fielder who had 27 DRS in 2023 and 28 DRS in 2024. He's been right on the cusp of 30 a few times. This year he'll get over the hump and hit 30 homers while saving 30 runs defensively, I boldly predict. That will set Varsho up very nicely heading into free agency.

Prediction: Daylen Lile will out-hit James Wood.

Technically, Lile out-hit Wood last year (137 OPS+ vs. 132 OPS+), though Lile was not called up until late May, so Wood had a big advantage in playing time. This season, the playing time will even out and I boldly predict Lile will out-hit Wood in a similar number of plate appearances. This is not meant to knock Wood. I'm just a Lile believer and think the kid can really, really hit. Something like .300/.360/.500 in 600-something plate appearances is doable this summer. That would give the Nationals two foundational lefty hitters to anchor the middle of the lineup.