Derek Jeter: Marlins starting from a 'deeper hole' than Miami MLS expansion team

In late January, Major League Soccer officially announced an expansion team was coming to Miami thanks to the efforts of David Beckham, among others.

Predictably, folks have began comparing and contrasting Beckham's acts and comments with those of Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter. It's a natural reaction given both are now high-ranking officials with Miami teams who were legends during their playing days.

On Wednesday, Jeter weighed in on part of the debate, suggesting Beckham's team is better positioned to win a title than the Marlins -- that despite having no name, employing no players, and not intending to play a game until 2020:

Derek Jeter on if Marlins will win a title before David Beckham's MLS team. "We are starting from a deeper hole than he is." — Christopher Stock (@InsideTheU) February 7, 2018

Oof.

The problem with Jeter's comments is that the Marlins' hole is largely self-created.

Jeter and company inherited a roster brimming with talented hitters. The pitching staff needed work, and the farm system necessitated that any additional help would've came through free agency. But the makings of a fringe playoff team were by and large already in place. Alas, the new ownership group didn't want to pour more resources into the club, so they opted for a complete teardown. Hence trading the reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton for an unsatisfying return, as well as spinning off three others (Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon) who will be starting outfielders elsewhere.

There are arguments to be had about how much baseball sense each deal made, and about other aspects relating to the franchise. But the next time Jeter or anyone from the Marlins tries selling off their situation as an awful, unavoidable one, just ask this: if the franchise was known to be in such poor shape -- and keep in mind, the new ownership group reportedly planned to cut costs all along, suggesting they were aware of the slate in front of them -- then why did they agree to pay $1.2 billion for the rights to the burden?