The Arizona Diamondbacks lost their 19th consecutive road game on Wednesday afternoon, dropping a 4-0 contest against the Oakland Athletics that tied them for the fourth-longest streak of its kind in Major League Baseball history.

The Athletics staked out an early 3-0 lead thanks to a second-inning triple by Mark Canha that plated two runs (albeit because of a questionable call). Canha then scored on an infield single by Jed Lowrie. Matt Olson later added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to conclude the afternoon's scoring. The Diamondbacks, for their part, could muster only two hits against Sean Manaea and three Oakland relievers.

Rank Team Season Losing streak T-1 Mets 1963 22 T-1 Athletics 1943 22 3 Athletics 1916 20 T-4 Pirates 1985 19 T-4 Athletics 1945 19 T-4 Reds 1933 19 T-4 Diamondbacks 2021 19

According to Baseball Reference's data, the Diamondbacks' road losing streak is the longest since the 1985 Pittsburgh Pirates, who also dropped 19 games in a row as visitors. The longest such streak in league history, meanwhile, is a tie at 22 games between the 1963 New York Mets and the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The 1916 Athletics are in sole possession of the third longest road game losing streak, at 20 games.

The Diamondbacks will have the opportunity (if it can be labeled as such) to match or exceed those teams in the coming week. Arizona will host the Los Angeles Angels for three games over the weekend before playing a four-game set in San Francisco against the Giants. A Giants sweep would give the Diamondbacks the longest road losing streak in big-league history.

It's worth noting that the Diamondbacks haven't won a road game since April 25, when they topped the Atlanta Braves to move to 11-11 on the season. Arizona, now in possession of a majors-worst 20-43 record on the year, has since gone winless on road trips of the six-, seven, and six-game varieties.

The Diamondbacks have been outscored 100-40 in those games, or by more than three runs per contest.