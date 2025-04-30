The New York Mets continue to roll, as an 8-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night put them at an MLB-best 21-9 after their 10th win in 12 games. But they face a tricky matchup on the hill on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET, as Arizona is sending out ace Corbin Burnes. Remarkably, Burnes does not have a win yet this campaign in five starts (0-1, 4.05 ERA), but will he pick one up here at Citi Field?

The Mets have not named a starter yet, so Burnes is the only pitcher with player props available at FanDuel Sportsbook. His strikeout prop is set at 5.5, with the Under a strong favorite at -140 and the Over at +110. Burnes has eclipsed that number in two of his starts, but his other three outings have seen him only register three punchouts each. He has reached eight strikeouts in his two starts and is +480 to do so today against the Mets.

Eugenio Suarez is tied for the MLB lead with 10 home runs along with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. The Diamondbacks third baseman, however, only has the second-best odds to homer in this contest at +400. The shortest odds belong to Mets slugger Pete Alonso at +340. Fellow New York stars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are third and fourth to go yard at +450 and +480, respectively.

The Diamondbacks are -114 (wager $114 to win $100) favorites on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are -105 (wager $105 to win $100) home underdogs. The total resides at 8, with the Over listed at -111 and the Under at -109.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Diamondbacks-Mets.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS at NEW YORK METS | 4/30 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets -105

New York wins in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-176)

New York covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8

The Over hits in 69% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 5.4, Diamondbacks 5.3